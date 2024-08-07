Azerbaijan And World Bank Explore Future Of Green And Sustainable City Initiatives
Nazrin Abdul
Detailed discussions were held with the World bank on the
prospects of joint projects within the framework of the "Green and
Sustainable City" concept in Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, the Chairman
of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, shared
this on his social media account on "X," Azernews
reports.
"We had a productive meeting with Stephanie Stallmeister, the
World Bank's Country Manager for Azerbaijan. We exchanged detailed
views on the Master Plan of the capital city Baku, the sustainable
development directions of the city, and the prospects of joint
projects within the framework of the "Green and Sustainable City"
concept in Azerbaijan," Guliyev noted.
It should be recalled that the "Master Plan for the Development
of Baku City until 2040" was approved by Prime Minister Ali
Asadov's decision dated December 30, 2023. The Master Plan was
prepared by the German company "AS+P Albert Speer + Partner GmbH,"
which won the international tender commissioned by the Committee.
Local project organization Baku State Design Institute, along with
“Ramboll UK” (United Kingdom) and“EY Advisory” (France), were
involved in the development of the project, focusing on
engineering-communication systems, transportation, and economic
aspects.
A total of 93.6 billion manats is planned to be allocated for
the implementation of the Master Plan. According to the document,
60.5 billion manats will be provided from the state budget, and the
remaining 33.1 billion manats will be contributed by the private
sector. By the stated period, 47.6 billion manats will be spent on
regional development, with 30.9 billion manats coming from the
private sector and 16.7 billion manats from the public sector.
