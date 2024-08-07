Azerbaijan And World Bank Explore Future Of Green And Sustainable City Initiatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Detailed discussions were held with the World on the prospects of joint projects within the framework of the "Green and Sustainable City" concept in Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, shared this on his social account on "X," Azernews reports.

"We had a productive meeting with Stephanie Stallmeister, the World Bank's Country Manager for Azerbaijan. We exchanged detailed views on the Master Plan of the capital city Baku, the sustainable development directions of the city, and the prospects of joint projects within the framework of the "Green and Sustainable City" concept in Azerbaijan," Guliyev noted.

It should be recalled that the "Master Plan for the Development of Baku City until 2040" was approved by Prime Minister Ali Asadov's decision dated December 30, 2023. The Master Plan was prepared by the German company "AS+P Albert Speer + Partner GmbH," which won the international tender commissioned by the Committee. Local project organization Baku State Design Institute, along with “Ramboll UK” (United Kingdom) and“EY Advisory” (France), were involved in the development of the project, focusing on engineering-communication systems, transportation, and economic aspects.

A total of 93.6 billion manats is planned to be allocated for the implementation of the Master Plan. According to the document, 60.5 billion manats will be provided from the state budget, and the remaining 33.1 billion manats will be contributed by the private sector. By the stated period, 47.6 billion manats will be spent on regional development, with 30.9 billion manats coming from the private sector and 16.7 billion manats from the public sector.