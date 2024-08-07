Qorbis Launches World's First Visa Card With Integrated Digital Business Card

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Qorbis Visa card allows users to share information securely and effortlessly with new contacts by simply tapping the card on their mobile device.

Qorbis Card Revolutionizes Networking by Securely Combining and Contact Sharing

- Tom Witton, Head of Sales and Co-Founder of QorbisWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qorbis, a leader in cutting-edge financial technology, is proud to announce the launch of the world's first Visa card with an embedded digital business card . This revolutionary product is the only bank card that seamlessly integrates contact information sharing, transforming the way users network and manage their connections.The Qorbis Visa card allows users to share information securely and effortlessly with new contacts by simply tapping the card on their mobile device. Instantly, a customized digital business card with comprehensive details, including contact info, hyperlinks, and more, appears ready to be stored. Using high-level security protocols and NFC (Near Field Communication) short-range wireless technology means that only these contact details are shared.This innovation eliminates the need for physical business cards, offering a modern, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solution for networking.Key Features of the Qorbis Visa Card:INTEGRATED DIGITAL BUSINESS CARD: The world's first Visa card with this unique feature, providing an easy and instant way to share contact details.SEAMLESS INFORMATION SHARING: Tap the card on a mobile device to share a digital business card instantly.CUSTOMIZABLE DETAILS: Cards can be customized to reflect a business's branding and include a wide array of information such as phone numbers, email addresses, social media links, and websites.EFFICIENT MANAGEMENT PORTAL: Cards can be customized, managed, and updated individually or as a batch through a user-friendly administration portal, ensuring that the most current information is always shared.SIGNIFICANT COST SAVINGS: Research shows that businesses spend an average of $30 for 500 physical business cards. For just 300 staff that's $9,000 – without considering the additional costs associated with a change of phone number or job title, or additional print runs for extra cards. With Qorbis, details can be updated an unlimited number of times at no cost."The Qorbis Visa card with integrated digital business card represents a significant leap forward in both the banking and networking industries," said Tom Witton, Co-Founder and Head of Sales at Qorbis. "Our goal is to simplify how people connect and manage their contacts and make networking more seamless, efficient and impactful. With Qorbis, traditional business cards are relegated to the history books, delivering businesses significant savings and helping them to achieve their sustainability targets.”The Qorbis Visa card is poised to become an essential tool for businesses that value cost and time efficiency and eco-friendly solutions. By integrating banking and networking, Qorbis is setting a new standard in the industry, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.“Qorbis is at the forefront of financial technology, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance the way individuals and businesses manage their finances,” says Stephen Williams, CEO, Qorbis.“With a focus on integrating cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design, Qorbis continually strives to deliver products that meet the evolving needs of its customers. This world-first solution – a combined bank and digital business card – is the perfect representation of this.”For more information about the Qorbis Visa card and its features, visit .ABOUT QORBISQorbis helps businesses across the US take control of spending and provides discounted benefits via our embedded products. Qorbis's platform is user-friendly, secure, and scalable and embeds customized financial and concierge solutions into a business's own product and services, creating new revenue streams, and enhancing its brand, to help save time and money. Through partnerships with best-in-class providers of banking and technology, our model allows any size business to offer a range of branded and licensed services to their customers, including corporate cards, accounts, P2P payments, and QStyle, a global travel and lifestyle concierge. Qorbis is a financial technology company with banking services provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC. The Qorbis Visa® Debit Cards are issued by Evolve Bank & Trust pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

Brooke Dallow

Marketing and Communications - Qorbis

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram