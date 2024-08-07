The Writers And Illustrators Of The Future Podcast Recognized By The 'Podcast Awards: The People's Choice'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is finalist in three categories: ARTS, EDUCATION, STORYTELLER/DRAMA

The L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Podcast, with 65M downloads, is a finalist in the Podcast Awards in Arts, Education, and Storyteller/Drama categories.

- John Goodwin, President Author Services, Inc ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast launched in 2019 and currently has 288 published episodes and over 65 million downloads in over 110 countries. And just this week, the“Podcast Awards : The People's Choice,” one of the most intense podcast competitions in the world with over three million individual people voting for 900 podcasts across 30 categories, announced that the Writers of the Future Podcast is a Finalist in three categories, Art, Education, and Storyteller/Drama. Judging is now underway for overall category winners, which will be announced on International Podcast Day, September 30.The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast provides education on necessary skills and hard-won business insight while enhancing the ability to tell or illustrate a good story. It is dedicated to providing writing tips and art advice from Contest judges, winners, and industry professionals, as well as inspiring novice writers or artists to persevere. Each writer and artist also explains their journey to success. Between all the show's guests, there is a story that everyone can relate to and be inspired by. The podcast maintains that original purpose established by Mr. Hubbard when he created the internationally acclaimed Writers of the Future Contest in 1983.“I am very honored that the 'The Podcast Awards: The People's Choice' recognized the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast,” stated John Goodwin, President of Author Services, Inc. and the show's host. Todd Cochrane, CEO of Podcast Connect, the Contest organizer, said,“Making the slate is a serious accomplishment.” Cochrane added,“This year, the voting pool was 3.1 million across 900 participating shows.” Having announced the slate of finalists, final voting from a select 20,000 listeners + 500 industry pros is underway. Contest organizers will announce winners on September 30, International Podcast Day.The writing and art podcast is one of several tools made available for aspiring writers and artists by the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. For nearly four decades-and almost 1,000 winning writers and artists-L. Ron Hubbard's Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have discovered and nurtured a steady stream of new talent who have changed the face of science fiction and fantasy. With entrants from over 175 countries, and winners from 50, these Contests have been providing“a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged,” as per the mission statement by L. Ron Hubbard in the first volume.In addition to Contest winners, guests of the podcast have included such industry giants as Craig Alanson (Expeditionary Force series), Kevin J. Anderson ("Clockwork Destiny"), Orson Scott Card ("Ender's Game"), Echo Chernik (Art Nouveau artist), Tom Doherty (Publisher of Tor), Bob Eggleton (winner of 11 Chesley Awards), Larry Elmore (Dragonlance artist), Brian Herbert ("Dreamer of Dune"), Hugh Howey ("Silo"), Jonathan Maberry (The Joe Ledger Series), Larry Niven ("Ringworld"), Nnedi Okorafor ("Binti"), Tim Powers ("On Stranger Tides"), Rob Prior (Spawn and Heavy Metal artist), A.G. Riddle ("The Atlantis Gene"), Robert J. Sawyer ("Flash Forward"), Dean Wesley Smith (Seeders Universe), Brandon Sanderson (Mistborn Series), Elizabeth Wein ("Code Name Verity"), Toni Weisskopf (Publisher of Baen Books), and Tom Wood (Tom Wood Fantasy Art).The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is available at and on all major podcast platforms.The website, , is the hub for the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. It includes the history of each awards event, all Contest judges, and information on how to enter the Contests. Additionally, the Forum, Blog, and Podcast are easily accessed.

