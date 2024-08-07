The 7Th Annual R.I.S.E. Women's Leadership Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The R.I.S.E. Women's Leadership returns for its 7th year, poised to be the most impactful event yet! Set to take place on Thursday, September 19th, 2024, at the prestigious Rhode Island Center, this year's conference promises a day filled with inspiration, empowerment, and unparalleled networking opportunities.Event Highlights:Keynote Speakers:oMaster of Ceremonies Janet Wu - Renowned journalist as seen on Bloomberg.oDr. Antonia Novello - The trailblazing first woman and Latina appointed as Surgeon General of the United States.oMinda Harris - Esteemed TEDx speaker and NYU professor.oElaine Powell - Influential TEDx speaker traveling from London.Breakout Sessions: Eight dynamic sessions covering:- Financial Literacy and Empowerment- Health & Wellness- Innovation & Technology- Mentorship & Paying It Forward- Leadership- Networking Opportunities: Breakfast and lunch provided.- Professional Development: Complimentary professional headshots to enhance your brand.This is your opportunity to engage with thought leaders, gain invaluable insights, and connect with like-minded professionals committed to advancing gender parity and socio-economic equality in the workplace.How to Get Involved:- Purchase Tickets: Join us for an unforgettable experience. Visit RISEWLC to secure your spot.- Exhibit or Advertise: Showcase your brand to thousands of influential women. Details available at RISEWLC.For press inquiries, please contact the RISE Advisory Team at .... The event marketing, strategy, and experience are managed by IXL Consulting Group LLC, reachable at ....'Don't miss out on a crowd and attendee favorite every year and the event that everyone will be talking about. RISE!________________________________________

