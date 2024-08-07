Cylinder Blast At Kolkata Cafe, Major Tragedy Averted

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 7 (IANS) A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday after a cafe in South Kolkata was reportedly severely damaged by a cylinder blast.

Fortunately, the gas cylinder explosion took place just after the cafe at Jodhpur Park was opened and no customer had arrived there at that time.

However, an employee of the cafe identified as Chandrakuamr Gurung was in the fire because of the blast and he has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The local people said that the entire locality was rocked by the sound of the blast on Wednesday afternoon. The impact of the blast was so great that the shutter of the cafe was totally blown off and the belongings inside got scattered here and there severely damaged.

When the locals reached the spot, they saw fire pockets at different places of the cafe. The police and fire services department were informed and they immediately reached the spot.

The fire pockets were doused soon, following which the cops and the fire services department officials entered the cafe.

According to them, although the exact reason behind the blast could be ascertained only after a detailed investigation into the matter, preliminary findings suggest that it was because of the blast of a cooking gas cylinder that was stocked inside.

A fire services department official said that a reason for the blast could be the leaking of gas from any cylinder that started since the cafe was closed on Tuesday night. The gas leak continued and somehow it came in contact with any flame after the cafe was opened on Wednesday morning resulting in the explosion, he added.

He admitted that the impact of the blast could have been even more serious, had it taken place during the regular hours with customers present there.