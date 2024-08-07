Musk sues big companies, advertising consortium over alleged boycott of platform X

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against an advertising federation and several major corporations, alleging that they have been engaged in an illegal boycott of his social platform, X, leading to substantial financial losses estimated in the billions of dollars. Musk's legal action targets the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and includes prominent companies such as Mars and Unilever, CVS Health, and Orsted. According to Musk, these entities, through the WFA's initiative known as GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media), have conspired to undermine X’s advertising revenue by steering businesses away from the platform.



In a public statement on X, Musk expressed his frustration, declaring that despite attempts to resolve the issue amicably over the past two years, he is now prepared for a legal battle. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, accuses these companies of engaging in anti-competitive practices that have severely impacted X’s financial performance. Following Musk's acquisition of the platform, formerly known as Twitter, a significant number of advertisers withdrew due to concerns over their ads appearing alongside potentially controversial content.



Linda Yaccarino, the general manager of X, echoed Musk's sentiments in a video posted on the platform, asserting that X has been subjected to a deliberate and unlawful boycott. Internal documents reported by the New York Times reveal that X's revenue in the United States plummeted to USD114 million in the second quarter of the year, marking a 25% decline from the previous quarter and a 53% drop compared to the same period last year. X is now seeking to take the matter to trial and secure unspecified damages.



