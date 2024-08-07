UN condemns Israeli bombardment of Gaza schools housing displaced people

(MENAFN) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has strongly denounced the recent bombing of three schools in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military, which were sheltering displaced people. According to OCHA, the resulted in numerous casualties, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis and displacement challenges in Gaza.



In a statement posted on its official website, OCHA highlighted that ongoing Israeli continue to devastate Gaza's infrastructure, leading to further fatalities, injuries, and the forced displacement of residents across the region. Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq emphasized the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, attributing it directly to the persistent aggression by the Israeli military.



Haq urged all parties involved to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, which includes ensuring the safety and protection of civilians and permitting their evacuation to safer areas amidst escalating hostilities. He underscored reports from humanitarian partners detailing an alarming increase in child malnutrition rates particularly in northern Gaza over the past month, underscoring the urgent need for immediate humanitarian intervention and access.



Since early November, the Israeli military has intensified its offensive operations in Gaza, targeting hospitals, residential buildings, towers, and homes of Palestinian civilians. These actions have significantly impeded the delivery of essential supplies such as water, food, medicine, and fuel, exacerbating the already severe humanitarian conditions faced by Gaza's population.



The international community, including the United Nations, continues to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a renewed commitment to dialogue and diplomacy to address the root causes of the conflict. As civilian casualties and humanitarian needs escalate, urgent efforts are required to ensure the protection of civilians and facilitate humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the ongoing violence in Gaza.

