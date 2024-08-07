Muhammad Yunus heats appointed as chief of Bangladesh's transitional government

(MENAFN) Muhammad Yunus, renowned globally as the "banker of the poor" and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006, has been appointed to lead Bangladesh's transitional following the resignation of Prime Hasina amidst widespread unrest in the country.



Reports from Dhaka Tribune indicate that Yunus's appointment came after consultations between Bangladesh's President, Mohamed Shahabuddin, and leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement that played a pivotal role in recent protests.



President Shahabuddin has initiated the dissolution of parliament as a precursor to forming a new transitional administration. The composition of the interim government, including additional members, is expected to be finalized through consultations with various political parties.



Muhammad Yunus, aged 84, is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in economics and his establishment of the Grameen Bank, commonly known as the "Bank for the Poor." The bank has been instrumental in combating poverty by offering small loans to impoverished individuals without the requirement of collateral. Yunus's approach has been celebrated globally for its innovative impact on poverty alleviation.



Despite his acclaim, Yunus has not been without controversy. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina criticized his methods, famously accusing him of "sucking the blood" of the poor. Nevertheless, Yunus's appointment to head the transitional government marks a significant moment in Bangladesh's political landscape, as the nation navigates through a period of political transition and seeks stability amidst ongoing challenges.



The appointment of Yunus has garnered support from student groups and civil society organizations involved in recent protests, reflecting a widespread sentiment for change and reform in Bangladesh's governance structure. As Yunus assumes leadership, expectations are high for his leadership in steering the country towards reconciliation, economic recovery, and political stability during this critical phase.

