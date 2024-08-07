Turkey joins genocide case in South Africa vs. Israel at International Court of Justice

(MENAFN) A source has confirmed that Turkey will submit a declaration today to join the genocide case against Israel initiated by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. The official announcement is scheduled for 1330 GMT, following Foreign Hakan Fidan’s statement earlier this week regarding Turkey's intention to participate. This move is expected to galvanize international attention on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to the source.



Turkey’s decision to join the case, announced in May, reflects its escalating actions against Israel in response to the offensive in Gaza. The Turkish bid is set to comply with the requisite legal procedures for joining the case. Similarly, Spain has also expressed interest in participating, having requested to join the proceedings in June. The ICJ, established in 1945 as the United Nations' principal judicial body, handles disputes between states and is the highest international court.



Israel has consistently dismissed the genocide allegations as unfounded, asserting that its military actions in Gaza are defensive measures aimed at Hamas militants who launched attacks against Israel on October 7.



MENAFN07082024000045015682ID1108527113