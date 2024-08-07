Europ Assistance Announces Canadian Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The international assistance and insurance group has launched its dedicated Canadian division, bridging global expertise with local care, spearheading the company's newest travel insurance platform

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europ Assistance (“EA”), a subsidiary of the Generali Group, announced today that it has officially launched operations in Canada with the introduction of a comprehensive new travel insurance platform. This expansion marks EA's 36th operational market, its 2nd in North America, joining Generali Global Assistance in the United States.



As one of the world's most trusted and recognized assistance and travel insurance providers, EA enters the Canadian market with over six decades of expertise dedicated to delivering innovative and efficient customer-centric services. Originating with the noble purpose of simplifying customers' lives, EA has etched a distinguished legacy. Pioneering the concept of assistance services, EA has set unprecedented benchmarks in reliability and care with comprehensive, innovative assistance and insurance options in the travel, mobility, home & family, health, and concierge services fields.

“We are excited to expand our travel insurance offerings into Canada, marking another step in our North American growth,” says Antoine Parisi, CEO of Europ Assistance Group.“This expansion enables us to deliver top-quality service to Canadians, furthering our mission to support travellers worldwide by providing peace of mind and exceptional care for both people and their belongings.”

EA's entry into the Canadian market signifies a commitment to bridging global expertise with localized care. At the forefront of the expansion effort is the seasoned Canadian leadership team, holding extensive experience in the insurance industry, including pivotal roles at esteemed national Canadian firms, bringing a deep understanding of the market's nuances.

EA Canada CEO Robert Iafrate, who brings over 30 years of leadership experience from the travel insurance and living benefits industries, says“I am delighted to lead the Europ Assistance group into Canada as we pair our vast worldwide care network with local solutions for Canadians across the country, addressing the unique needs of the market and enhancing the Canadian travel insurance landscape.”

Starting in 2024, EA will introduce robust travel insurance offerings through global and domestic partnerships with prominent travel providers, financial institutions, the retail sector and other distribution. These collaborations will enable EA to meet Canadians through their preferred channels, offering a diverse range of travel insurance and assistance offerings. In addition, EA aims to partner with over 300 local entities, including hospitals, clinics, air ambulances and other providers to ensure extensive and reliable service experiences for domestic and inbound travel.

EA's global presence, coupled with its extensive medical and assistance network of 750,000 service providers, enables it to extend care to its customers regardless of their location in the world. The international reach empowers EA to anticipate its customers' needs and adopt a solutions-oriented approach across the globe.

About Europ Assistance

Founded in 1963, Europ Assistance has supported customers in over 200 countries and territories across the world for over 60 years. With a network of more than 750,000 approved providers and over 40 assistance centres, our mission is to bring people from distress to relief – anytime, anywhere. In addition to travel assistance and travel insurance, Europ Assistance also provides roadside and personal assistance services – including identity and cyber protection, telemedicine and concierge services. The vision of our 10,000 employees is to be the most reliable care company in the world. Europ Assistance is part of Generali Group, one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers.



