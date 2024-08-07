Excessive Moisture Under A Home Can Lead To Major Structural Damage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dehumidifer by Universal Pest & Termite

Encapsulation Under Home in Crawl Space

Moisture Damage / Fungi under a home

Summer months can cause sweating uder your home thus exposing you to moisture damage that can run in the thousands of dollars in damage repair costs.

- George PilkingtonVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Pest & Termite Offers Solutions to Combat Extensive Moisture Damage Beneath HomesUniversal Pest & Termite, a leader in pest control and home preservation services, is pleased to announce its comprehensive solutions for homeowners facing the detrimental effects of moisture damage beneath their homes. As many homeowners are unaware, unchecked moisture can lead to severe structural and health problems, but with the right interventions, these issues can be effectively managed.Understanding the Threat of Moisture DamageExcessive moisture under homes can cause significant damage to structural components, including wood rot, foundation instability, and mold growth. These issues not only compromise the safety and integrity of a home but can also lead to costly repairs if left untreated. Moist environments are also ideal breeding grounds for pests such as termites, further exacerbating the damage and posing additional risks.Moisture Hotline: 757-502-0200The Solution: Dehumidifiers and Encapsulation SystemsUniversal Pest & Termite offers a two-fold approach to address these challenges: the installation of dehumidifiers and encapsulation systems. This dynamic duo provides homeowners with an effective means of controlling moisture levels and safeguarding their homes against further damage.Dehumidifiers: By removing excess moisture from the air, dehumidifiers create an environment that is less conducive to mold growth and pest infestation. This simple addition can significantly reduce humidity levels, helping to maintain a dry and safe crawl space. Inquire about the ost of installing a dehumidifer .Encapsulation Systems: Encapsulation involves sealing the crawl space with a heavy-duty vapor barrier, preventing moisture from penetrating the area. This barrier, when paired with a dehumidifier, ensures a controlled environment, protecting the structural integrity of the home and improving indoor air quality.Why Choose Universal Pest & Termite?With over 24 years years of experience in pest control and moisture management, Universal Pest & Termite is committed to providing top-notch service and peace of mind to homeowners. Our team of experts conducts thorough inspections to identify moisture problems and offers tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each home.“At Universal Pest & Termite, we understand how critical it is to address moisture issues before they escalate into more severe problems,” said Tanner Baine , Operations Manager at Universal Pest & Termite.“Our dehumidifiers and encapsulation systems are designed to offer long-term protection and enhance the overall health of your home.”For more information about our services or to schedule an inspection, please visit our website at or contact us at 757-502-0200.About Universal Pest & TermiteUniversal Pest & Termite is a trusted provider of pest control and home preservation services in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and surrounding cities. Our mission is to protect homes and families through innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.Media Contact:George PilkingtonOwner/PresidentUniversal Pest & Termite757-502-0200...

George Pilkington

Universal Pest & Termite, Inc.

+1 757-502-0200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram