Global Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The biosimilar growth hormones market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.76 billion in 2023 to $0.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for growth hormones, patent expirations, clinical evidence, and increasing clinical trials.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biosimilar growth hormones market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to pediatric growth disorders, expanding indications, increase in the diagnosis, and increased awareness of biosimilar options.

Growth Driver Of The Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the biosimilar growth hormone market. Chronic conditions are long-lasting health conditions that usually cannot be cured but can be controlled. Chronic illnesses are enduring conditions typically not curable but manageable, and the management of these conditions is significantly aided by biosimilar growth hormones. Biosimilar growth hormone has been found to play a role in the treatment of chronic diseases, particularly in children with growth disorders and chronic kidney disease.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biosimilar growth hormones market include Amega Biotech, Biosidus S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Genetech Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG.

Major companies operating in the biosimilar growth hormones market are innovating new products such as NGENLA to increase their profitability in the market. NGENLA is a pharmaceutical prescribed for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency in pediatric patients who are three years of age and older.

Segments:

1) By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Oral

2) By Application: Growth Hormone Deficiency, Turner Syndrome, Idiopathic Short Stature, Prader Willi Syndrome, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital And Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy/ePharmacy, Specialty Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biosimilar growth hormone market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the biosimilar growth hormones market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the biosimilar growth hormones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Definition

Biosimilar growth hormone refers to a peptide hormone that promotes cellular regeneration, cell division, and growth in both humans and other animals. Thus, it is crucial to the advancement of humanity. It is a form of mitogen that only affects particular types of cells.

Biosimilar Growth Hormones Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biosimilar Growth Hormones Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biosimilar growth hormones market size , biosimilar growth hormones market drivers and trends, biosimilar growth hormones market major players, biosimilar growth hormones competitors' revenues, biosimilar growth hormones market positioning, and biosimilar growth hormones market growth across geographies. The biosimilar growth hormones market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

