Amir Awards Al Wajbah Decoration To Palestinian Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, HE Munir Abdullah Ghannam Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar on the occasion of the end of his term in the country.

His Highness the Amir awarded the Al Wajbah Decoration to the Palestinian Ambassador in appreciation of his role in contributing to strengthening bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the State of Palestine, wishing him success in the tasks that will be entrusted to him in the future, and for the relations between the two countries to further develop and grow.

For his part, the Palestinian ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and to state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.