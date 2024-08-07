Gurugram: Vacate ‘Unsafe’ Tower J Within 15 Days, Admin Tells Chintels Residents

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 7 (IANS) The Gurugram administration on Wednesday directed the residents of Tower J of the Chintels Paradiso Sector-109 condominium to vacate the tower within 15 days or else the Disaster Management Act would come into force.

The Act would empower authorities to forcibly vacate the buildings.

The order said that the residents of Tower J, after vacating, should hand them over to the Chintels builder,” the orders said.

On January 5, 2024, the administration declared Tower J of the Chintels Paradiso Sector-109 condominium unsafe.

In a report, IIT-Delhi declared Towers D, E F G, H and J are unsafe to live in. Towers D, E, F, G and H of the housing society have already been vacated.

DTP (E) Gurugram has been appointed as the nodal officer and duty magistrate to monitor the orders.

The order added that the help of the police force can also be taken to comply with the administration orders.

"The matter of payment of compensation to the residents/flat owners by the developer is being dealt with separately by the SIT constituted," the order said.

The builder has been directed to settle all the claims of all the allottees of Tower J in a time-bound manner.

"If anyone is found guilty of violating the orders issued, then action will be taken under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code 2023 and Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other legal provisions applicable," read the orders.

On February 10, 2022, six floors of Tower D collapsed partially, killing two residents. There are nine towers in Chintels; Six of these have been declared unsafe so far - D, E, F, G H and J.

The district administration on the recommendations of IIT Delhi declared these towers unsafe. In January this year, the district administration declared towers E F G H and J unsafe and a structural audit by IIT Delhi directed residents to vacate the buildings.

“These towers are unsafe and any unwanted incident can take place anytime. The builder would pay for the relocation of the residents. We cannot let people risk their lives,” said a senior district administration official requesting anonymity.