GD Goenka University Pledges 1 Crore In Sports Scholarships If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 07, 2024: GD Goenka University, one of the distinguished educational institutions in India, is delighted to announce a remarkable Rs 1 crore in scholarships to students excelling in sports if the country\'s iconic athlete, Neeraj Chopra, secures a medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.



With the final of the Men\'s javelin throw scheduled for August 08, 2024, all eyes are on India\'s Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, to clinch a medal and make the nation proud again.



In view of this, GD Goenka University is ready to celebrate his success and support excellence in sports with an exceptional Rs 1 crore scholarship based on the sports achievement of students.



\"At GD Goenka University, we are committed to celebrating and nurturing exceptional talent in every field. Our Rs 1 crore scholarship in honour of Neeraj Chopra\'s potential gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics reflects our dedication to supporting and inspiring the next generation of sports stars. By recognizing Neeraj\'s remarkable achievements, we aim to encourage young athletes to pursue excellence and reach their full potential. We are thrilled to contribute to their journey and celebrate their success,\" said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group.



Moreover, GD Goenka University\'s PhD scholar, Divya Jain, is at the Paris Olympics as part of the Indian athletics support team, underscoring the importance of mental health in sports. Her presence highlights the university\'s commitment to holistic athlete support.



In addition to this unprecedented pledge, GD Goenka World School, Sohna is also hosting the prestigious Subroto Cup, delivering a significant platform for young athletes and students to demonstrate and share their passion for football.



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a \"Diamond\" rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels



