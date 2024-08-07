Zelensky Signs Laws Extending Martial Law And General Mobilization
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed laws prolonging the martial law in Ukraine and the term of general mobilization.
That's according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.
On July 23, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft laws approving the presidential decrees "On extending the term of general mobilization" (11434) and "On extending the terms of martial law in Ukraine" (11433).
According to the documents, the term of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine has been extended for 90 days, until November 9.
As reported, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada passed laws approving presidential decrees extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine from May 14 for 90 days, i.e. until August 11, 2024.
