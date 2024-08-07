Bp's Regional President For Azerbaijan, Georgia And Turkiye Sends Letter To Ali Asadov
Gary Jones, regional president of bp for Azerbaijan, Georgia and
Turkiye, addressed a letter to the Prime Minister of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, on the occasion of the completion of the
first phase of the seismic research program with new 4-dimensional
(4D) high-precision subsea nodes in the Azeri-Chirag-Darsulu
Guneshli (ACG) field, Azernews reports.
In the letter, it was emphasized that the project, whose
implementation period is 5 years, is the largest seismic data
collection program ever implemented by bp in the world.
It was stated that the purpose of the seismic research program
is to obtain detailed information about the architecture and fluid
contact dynamics of the ACG deposit. It was noted that conducting
the research will help ACG partners to effectively optimize the
development of the field in the future.
G. Jones reported that the first seismic survey, which began in
January 2024, was completed ahead of schedule and with less budget
than planned.
The government of Azerbaijan is thanked for supporting this
research, which is an important step in securing the future of the
ACG field.
At the same time, confidence was expressed that close
cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP will continue.
In his reply letter, Prime Minister Ali Asavov highly
appreciated the contribution of bp company and all partners to the
implementation of this research program, which is the next success
story of effective cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan
and bp for many years.
Confidence was expressed that the next stages of the
aforementioned program will be successfully implemented with joint
efforts and will serve to maximize the oil production potential of
the ACG field in the future.
It was emphasized that in accordance with the priority tasks set
before the government by the President of Azerbaijan, necessary
support will be continuously provided to the activities of BP in
our country and mutually beneficial cooperation.
