Bp's Regional President For Azerbaijan, Georgia And Turkiye Sends Letter To Ali Asadov

Gary Jones, regional president of bp for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye, addressed a letter to the Prime of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, on the occasion of the completion of the first phase of the seismic research program with new 4-dimensional (4D) high-precision subsea nodes in the Azeri-Chirag-Darsulu Guneshli (ACG) field, Azernews reports.

In the letter, it was emphasized that the project, whose implementation period is 5 years, is the largest seismic data collection program ever implemented by bp in the world.

It was stated that the purpose of the seismic research program is to obtain detailed information about the architecture and fluid contact dynamics of the ACG deposit. It was noted that conducting the research will help ACG partners to effectively optimize the development of the field in the future.

G. Jones reported that the first seismic survey, which began in January 2024, was completed ahead of schedule and with less budget than planned.

The government of Azerbaijan is thanked for supporting this research, which is an important step in securing the future of the ACG field.

At the same time, confidence was expressed that close cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP will continue.

In his reply letter, Prime Minister Ali Asavov highly appreciated the contribution of bp company and all partners to the implementation of this research program, which is the next success story of effective cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and bp for many years.

Confidence was expressed that the next stages of the aforementioned program will be successfully implemented with joint efforts and will serve to maximize the oil production potential of the ACG field in the future.

It was emphasized that in accordance with the priority tasks set before the government by the President of Azerbaijan, necessary support will be continuously provided to the activities of BP in our country and mutually beneficial cooperation.