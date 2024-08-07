Maduro addresses WhatsApp, says ‘go to hell’

(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has publicly condemned the messaging WhatsApp, urging his supporters to uninstall the app and switch to alternative communication tools such as WeChat and Telegram. Maduro's call to action was broadcast on the TV Telesur from Caracas on Tuesday, where he accused WhatsApp of being a tool for undermining Venezuela's stability.



In his statement, Maduro claimed that the Meta-owned app is being exploited by "fascists" and "Colombian drug traffickers" to incite violence against Venezuela. He portrayed the platform as part of "technological imperialism," which he believes is being used to attack the South American nation from abroad. Displaying his smartphone to the camera, Maduro demonstrated the uninstallation process, declaring, “I am free of WhatsApp, I’m at peace.”



Maduro's comments were part of a broader rally in Caracas, where he further urged Venezuelans to delete their WhatsApp accounts. He promoted Telegram and WeChat as safer alternatives, emphasizing that WhatsApp is being used by “criminals” to threaten the country's youth and its leaders. The Venezuelan president criticized those who use the app from foreign locations like Colombia, Miami, Peru, and Chile, accusing them of hiding behind anonymity to incite unrest.



He amplified his rhetoric by declaring, “WhatsApp, go to hell!” and expressed his intent to regulate other social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, which he claims are being used to spread “hate.” This move reflects Maduro's ongoing efforts to control digital communication channels and combat what he views as external threats to Venezuela's sovereignty.



This latest directive from Maduro highlights the growing tension between the Venezuelan government and global tech platforms, illustrating his administration's attempts to counter perceived threats from both domestic and international sources.

