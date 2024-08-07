Opera To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 22, 2024
OSLO, Norway, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA ), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that the company's second quarter 2024 financial results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of our website at .
Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States: +1 800-895-3361
Norway: +47 80-01-3780
China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382
Hong Kong: +80-090-1494
United Kingdom: +44 0-808-101-1183
International: +1 785-424-1062
Confirmation Code: OPRAQ224
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at
About Opera
Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browser and access other Opera products from opera . Learn more about Opera at href="" rel="nofollow" oper .
