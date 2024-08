Diebold Nixdorf Reports Strong 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Updates Full-Year Outlook Reflecting Higher Profitability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Materials available at



NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ), a world leader in transforming the way people and shop, today reported its 2024 second quarter results. The full press release and a presentation summarizing results from the period are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold

Nixdorf's website at

.

Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the event.

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URL into your browser's address bar.)

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD ) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit

for more information.

LinkedIn:

X:

Facebook:

YouTube:

DN-F

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated