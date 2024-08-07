WILLOW BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES NEW FUNDED BIOPESTICIDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP AFTER SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETING FEASIBILITY STUDY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) After a successful feasibility study, Company expands into the high growth biopesticide sector with a funded research and development program to produce valuable natural ingredients using its precision fermentation platform

Program expected to generate over $2 million in revenue in first year with guaranteed payments of over $1 million in 2024

Company now anticipates revenue of over $4 million in 2024 on existing programs

Willow Biosciences Inc.

(" Willow " or the " Company ") (TSX:

WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF ), a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent, and sustainable ingredients, announces that it has signed a fully funded strain engineering program (the "Program" ) with an innovative Ag-Biotech company in the biopesticides sector.

"This is truly an exciting partnership for Willow, as it not only comes with significant near-term research and development and future commercial milestone payments, but also extends our technology and capabilities into the high growth biopesticide sector," said Dr. Chris Savile, Willow's President & CEO. "I am once again impressed with our team and technology platform for quickly demonstrating proof-of-concept and progressing to a full development partnership," continued Dr. Savile.

On June 26, 2024, the Company announced a feasibility program with an innovative Ag-Biotech company in the biopesticides sector. Today, the Company announced that after successfully completing the feasibility phase, it has now signed a funded research and development agreement (the "Agreement" ). The Program is expected to take at least 12 months to complete, with guaranteed research and development revenue for Willow of $1.25 million within the first 6 months and an additional $1 million in research and development revenue in the following six months, with an option to extend, should both parties decide to continue. If successful, upon completion of the Program, the Company will receive significant commercial milestone payments, which are tiered based on the performance of the new strain.

The research and development required to complete the Program will be completed using existing facilities, equipment and employees and will require minimal additional costs and resources.

Biochemical pesticides are naturally occurring substances that control pests through non-toxic, targeted mechanisms resulting in enhanced crop productions. According to Fortune Business Insights (fortunebusinessinsights, July 22, 2024), the global biopesticides market size is estimated to be $US 8.7 billion in 2024 with a compound annual growth rate of 15.9%. Biopesticides are typically safer and more environmentally friendly than conventional pesticides but can be challenging to produce at large scale.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow develops biobased processes to manufacture ingredients for pharmaceutical, food and beverage and consumer markets. Willow's FutureGrownTM and BioOxiTM platforms enable large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers. For more information, visit

.

FutureGrownTM and BioOxiTM are registered trademarks of Willow Biosciences Inc.

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates and the Company's assessment of future plans, platforms, operations and expansion, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the completion of the Program in accordance with the terms of the Agreement, and receipt of funding relating thereto;; Willow's ability to successfully complete the Program and achieve the commercial milestones relating thereto; anticipated revenues, generally and from the Program; expansion into the high growth biopesticide sector pursuant to a new partnered program; the demand and market size potential of the synthetic ingredients and biopesticides industries; the growth rate of the biochemical pesticides; and the business plan of the Company, generally.

Any financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained in this document regarding prospective financial performance, financial position, cash balances or revenue, including the anticipated receipt of revenue of over $4.0 million in for 2024 on existing programs, including $1.25 million in guaranteed research & development payments in the first six months and an additional $1 million in the following six months under the collaboration agreement is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action based on management's assessment of the relevant information that is currently available. Projected operational information contains forward-looking information and is based on a number of material assumptions and factors, as are set out above. These projections may also be considered to contain future-oriented financial information or a financial outlook. The actual results of the Company's operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. Actual results will vary from projected results. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein.

Financial information in this news release is expressed in Canadian dollars.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Certain information contained herein has been obtained from published sources prepared by independent industry analysts and third-party sources (including industry publications, surveys and forecasts). While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, Willow does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy of such information. The sources cited in this news release have not consented to the inclusion of any data from their reports, nor has Willow sought their consent.

