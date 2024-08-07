Sunoco LP Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results



Reports record second quarter net income of $501 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1), excluding transaction-related expenses(2), of $400 million

Completes the of NuStar L.P. on May 3, 2024 and the divestiture of 204 convenience stores to 7-Eleven, on April 16, 2024; results for the second quarter of 2024 reflect the impact of these two transactions

Reaffirms full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) guidance of $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion, excluding synergies and transaction-related expenses(2)

Increases NuStar commercial and expense synergies to $200 million and financial synergies to $60 million

Forms a joint venture in the Permian Basin with Energy Transfer Enters into a definitive agreement to acquire a liquid fuels terminal in Portland, Maine

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN ) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $501 million compared to net income of $87 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $320 million compared to $250 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2024 includes approximately $80 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2).

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the second quarter of 2024 was $295 million compared to $175 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Fuel Distribution segment in the second quarter of 2024 was $245 million compared to $226 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2024 includes approximately $1 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment sold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of fuel in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 5% from the second quarter of 2023. Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 11.8 cents per gallon for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 11.9 cents per gallon in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Pipeline Systems segment in the second quarter of 2024 was $53 million. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2024 includes approximately $58 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment averaged throughput volumes of approximately 1.3 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

for the Terminals segment in the second quarter of 2024 was $22 million. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2024 includes approximately $21 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment averaged throughput volumes of approximately 640 thousand barrels per day in the second quarter of 2024.

Distribution

On July 25, 2024, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.8756 per unit, or $3.5024 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on August 19, 2024, to common unitholders of record on August 9, 2024.

Liquidity, Leverage and Credit

At June 30, 2024, SUN had long-term debt of approximately $7.3 billion and approximately $1.4 billion of liquidity remaining on its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 4.1 times at the end of the second quarter.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2024 were $78 million, which included $52 million of growth capital and $26 million of maintenance capital.

Recent Developments



On July 16, 2024, SUN announced the formation of a joint venture with Energy Transfer LP combining their respective crude oil and produced water gathering assets in the Permian Basin. The formation of the joint venture has an effective date of July 1, 2024. On June 28, 2024, the Partnership entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a liquid fuels terminal in Portland, Maine.

Full Year 2024 Business Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Partnership expects:



Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) of $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion, excluding synergies and transaction-related expenses(2).

Approximately $50 million in synergies related to the acquisition of NuStar.

Approximately $100 million in transaction-related expenses. Growth capital expenditures to be greater than $300 million and maintenance capital expenditures to be approximately $120 million.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Supplemental Information" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income.

(2) Transaction-related expenses include certain one-time expenses incurred with acquisitions and divestitures. The Partnership's definition of Adjusted EBITDA includes transaction-related expenses, and the Partnership has not previously reported Adjusted EBITDA excluding transaction-related expenses. However, given the magnitude of the acquisition and divestiture transactions during the current period, as well as the expenses related to those transactions, the Partnership is reporting Adjusted EBITDA excluding these expenses in order to portray the Partnership's performance for the period without the impact of these one-time items.

(3) A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss results and recent developments. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877

approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at under Webcasts and Presentations.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN ) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

Contacts

Investors:

Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Finance

(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

Media:

Chris Cho, Senior Manager – Communications

(210) 918-3953, [email protected]



