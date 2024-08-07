Gogo Announces Second Quarter Results

Q2 Net Income of $0.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $30.4 million

Updates 2024 Guidance and Long-Term Targets

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO ) ("Gogo" or the "Company"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business market, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Highlights



Total revenue of $102.1 million decreased slightly compared to Q2 2023 and decreased 2% compared to Q1 2024.



Record service revenue of $81.9 million increased 4% compared to Q2 2023 and increased slightly compared to Q1 2024.

Equipment revenue of $20.1 million decreased 17% compared to Q2 2023 and decreased 11% compared to Q1 2024.

Total ATG aircraft online ("AOL") reached 7,031, a slight decrease compared to Q2 2023 and a decrease of 1% compared to Q1 2024.



Total AVANCE AOL grew to 4,215, an increase of 17% compared to Q2 2023 and 3% compared to Q1 2024. AVANCE units comprised approximately 60% of total AOL as of June 30, 2024, up from 51% as of June 30, 2023 and up from 58% as of March 31, 2024.

AVANCE equipment units shipped totaled 231, a decrease of 17% compared to Q2 2023 and a decrease of 10% compared to Q1 2024.

Average Monthly Revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") for the second quarter was a record $3,468, an increase of 3% compared to Q2 2023 and a slight increase compared to Q1 2024.

Net income of $0.8 million decreased 99% from $89.8 million in Q2 2023, and 97% from $30.5 million in Q1 2024. Net income in the second quarter of 2024 included $11.0 million of an after-tax unrealized loss related to a fair market value adjustment to a convertible note investment compared with a $9.9 million after-tax unrealized gain related to that investment in Q1 2024. Net income in Q2 2023 included a tax benefit of $63.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.01 compared to $0.67 in Q2 2023, of which approximately $0.08 is attributable to an unrealized loss related to a convertible note investment.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $30.4 million, which includes approximately $2.2 million of operating expenses related to Gogo Galileo, decreased 31% compared to Q2 2023 and 30% compared to Q1 2024.

Cash provided by operating activities of $24.9 million in Q2 2024 increased from $15.6 million in the prior year period and decreased from $29.7 million in Q1 2024.



Free Cash Flow(1) of $24.9 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $13.3 million in the prior-year period and decrease from $32.1 million in Q1 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $161.6 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $152.8 million as of March 31, 2024. In Q2 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares for a total cost of approximately $13.0 million. The Company repurchased over 3.1 million shares for approximately $28 million in the last three quarters.

"Channel excitement and momentum continues to build ahead of our expected launches of Gogo Galileo HDX in the fourth quarter of 2024, and Galileo FDX and Gogo 5G in 2025," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO. "These products will expand our global total addressable market by 60%, provide a step-change improvement in performance for our customers, and reignite Gogo's growth trajectory."

"Our second quarter results highlighted record service revenue and strong Free Cash Flow of nearly $25 million," said Jessi Betjemann, Executive Vice President and CFO. "Per our current guidance, we continue to expect substantial Free Cash Flow growth in 2025 as our current strategic investments decline and we benefit from the projected launches of Gogo Galileo and 5G."

2024 Financial Guidance and Long-Term Financial Targets

The Company updates its 2024 guidance and long-term financial targets below. The guidance and targets include the impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program ("FCC Reimbursement Program"), except for 2025 Free Cash Flow.



2024 Guidance



Total revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million versus prior guidance of $410 million to $425 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

at the high end of the range of $110 million to $125 million, as previously guided, reflecting increased legal expenses and approximately $26 million of operating expenses for strategic and operational initiatives including Gogo 5G and Gogo Galileo.

Free Cash Flow(1) in the range of $35 million to $55 million versus prior guidance of $20 million to $40 million, which includes $40 million in reimbursements tied to the FCC Reimbursement Program. Capital expenditures of approximately $35 million including $20 million for strategic initiatives including Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo and the LTE network build, versus prior guidance of $45 million which included $30 million for strategic initiatives.

Long-term Financial Targets



Free Cash Flow(1) targeting approximately $150 million in 2025, versus prior target of $150 million to $200 million, without the effect of the FCC Reimbursement Program.



Reiterate revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15%-17% from 2023 through 2028. The Company continues to expect that Gogo Galileo will contribute revenue beginning in 2025. Reiterate Annual Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) reaching 40% in 2028.

(1)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Conference Call

The Company will host its second quarter conference call on August 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at .

Participants can also join the call by dialing +1 844-543-0451 (within the United States and Canada).

Please use the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the earnings call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain non-GAAP financial measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow in the discussion above. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow for business planning purposes, including managing our business against internally projected results of operations and measuring our performance and liquidity. These supplemental performance measures also provide another basis for comparing period-to-period results by excluding potential differences caused by non-operational and unusual or non-recurring items. These supplemental performance measurements may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. When analyzing our performance with Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin or liquidity with Free Cash Flow, as applicable, investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure, and the explanatory footnotes regarding those adjustments, (ii) use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in addition to, and not as an alternative to, net income (loss) attributable to common stock as a measure of operating results, and (iii) use Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as an alternative to, consolidated net cash provided by (used in) operating activities when evaluating our liquidity. No reconciliation of the forecasted amounts of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024, Adjusted EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2028 or Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2025 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts, due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity services; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; the impact of competition; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues and inflationary trends; our ability to expand our business outside of the United States; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; the impact of increased attention to climate change, ESG matters and conservation measures; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ongoing delay and the risk of future delays in deploying 5G, and our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo or other next generation technologies; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 3Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation of communication networks, and the internet; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Reimbursement Program; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; our ability to obtain additional financing to refinance or repay our existing indebtedness; the impact of restrictions and limitations in the agreements and instruments governing our debt; the impact of increases in interest rates; the impact of a substantial portion of our indebtedness being secured by substantially all of our assets; the impact of a downgrade, suspension or withdrawal of the rating assigned by a rating agency; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to fully utilize our tax losses; the dilutive impact of future stock issuances; the impact of our stockholder concentration and of our CEO and Chair of the Board being a significant stockholder; our ability to fulfill our obligations associated with being a public company; and the impact of anti-takeover provisions, ownership provisions and certain other provisions in our charter, our bylaws, Delaware law, and our existing and any future credit facilities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 28, 2024 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market.

We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June

30, 2024, Gogo reported 7,031 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,215 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,247 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at .