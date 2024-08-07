Quicklogic Announces Partnership With CTG To Strengthen Aerospace & Defense Supply Chain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Embedded FPGAs (eFPGAs) Deliver Custom Solutions, Cost Savings, and Efficiency for Aerospace and Defense

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ), a leader in embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs and endpoint AI solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with CTG, a division of Blue Raven Solutions. CTG has been appointed the sole source distributor for QuickLogic's eFPGA Hard IP in the Aerospace & Defense sector. QuickLogic eFPGA IP enables developers of ruggedized SoCs & ASICs to embed field reprogrammability that meets program-specific technical requirements.

"CTG's proven experience and established network will be invaluable in connecting our eFPGA IP solutions with key players in the aerospace and defense industry," said Owen Bateman, VP of Worldwide Sales at QuickLogic. "Our partnership ensures this sector has access to our programmable logic and custom eFPGA IP cores for mission critical applications."

"We are excited to offer an innovative solution that proactively addresses obsolescence challenges," said Mike Boyd,

CTG President. "This technology empowers our defense and aerospace customers to customize their systems to meet specific requirements, enhancing flexibility and adaptability in mission-critical applications and overcoming lifecycle management challenges."

QuickLogic's eFPGA IP solutions provide unique advantages for aerospace and defense applications. By offering programmable logic and custom eFPGA IP cores, QuickLogic enables customers to tailor solutions to specific requirements, reduce system costs, extend product lifecycles, and lower power consumption.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic .

About

CTG

CTG provides supply chain solutions to the DOD, commercial airlines, MRO providers and OEMs. We specialize in sourcing obsolete and hard-to-find parts across a broad range of air, ground, sea, cyber and space domains, while meeting the cost, schedule, and performance goals of our customers. CTG is also recognized as a leader in counterfeit avoidance testing and inspection and is the first to earn the AC7402 CAAP (Counterfeit Avoidance Accreditation Program) Certification. For more information, visit ctgnow .

