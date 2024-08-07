Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

- Grows Operating Income to $40.5 million and Net Income Attributable to Pyxus International, to $4.6 million -

- Achieves Adjusted EBITDA of $55.0 million -

- Completes Repurchase of $122.5 million of Long-term Debt for $95.4 million -

- Reiterates Full-Year Guidance for Sales and Adjusted EBITDA -

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended June

30, 2024.

Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our strong first quarter results, which are underscored by gains in revenue and profitability, as well as the significant growth of shipments for the period. Earlier leaf purchasing compared to the prior year remained a theme in the first quarter, particularly in South America and Africa. This trend was driven by a highly competitive market environment, which was influenced by reduced crop sizes due to El Niño and sustained, strong demand.

"Our crop purchases in South America were completed early in the quarter and we are nearing completion of our buying activities across Africa. We are pleased with our teams' ability to navigate the competitive market to successfully secure leaf volumes on an expedited crop purchasing schedule. As mentioned last quarter, we do expect some margin pressure in coming quarters, particularly related to shipments out of South America. This is mainly due to impacts on this crop from El Niño on volume and margin, as well as shipping container shortages, primarily from Asia.

"We have carried our momentum from fiscal 2024 forward for a strong beginning to fiscal 2025, including the continuation of our plan to repurchase certain long-term debt. We remain committed to delivering growth, maximizing profitability, driving positive cash flow and increasing shareholder value as we position the Company for the future."

First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Results

The Company grew first quarter sales and other operating revenues by 33.1% to $634.9 million compared to $477.1 million for the prior year's first quarter. This growth was driven by a 16.9% per kilogram increase in the average market sales price and an increased total shipment volume of 11.9%.

Pyxus reported an increase in gross profit of $10.8 million in the first quarter. Average gross profit per kilo increased 7.7% primarily due to more favorable customer and regional mix in the current-year period. Gross profit as a percent of sales decreased from 15.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 13.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 mainly due to a shift in product mix in Africa and regional mix.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $40.7 million, or 6.4% of revenues, compared to $34.1 million, or 7.1% of revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily due to the inclusion of $6.0 million of non-cash equity-based compensation and accrued bonus compensation in the current-year period.

The Company increased first quarter operating income by 11.3% to $40.5 million as compared to $36.4 million in the prior year's first quarter. This improvement was attributable to the strong growth in sales, partially offset by the increase in selling, general, and administrative expense items mentioned above and drove improvement in net income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. to $4.6 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior year's first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter increased by 26.0% to $55.0 million, a margin of 8.7%, as compared to $43.7 million, a margin of 9.2%, in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, the Company also achieved a significant milestone related to its environmental sustainability efforts. Following an in-depth review and approval process, the Science Based Targets initiative validated the Company's near-term emissions reduction targets. Pyxus is proud to be one of only 5,800 companies worldwide to receive this prestigious, third-party endorsement, further confirming our commitment to, and the effectiveness of, our greenhouse gas reduction strategy.

Debt Repurchase and Retirement Update

On May 31, 2024, the Company completed the repurchase of $10.3 million of long-term debt for $9.4 million and, on August 2, 2024, the Company completed the repurchase of $34.2 million of long-term debt for $26.7 million. Since the announcement of the repurchase agreement in March 2024, the Company has retired $122.5 million of long-term debt for a total of $95.4 million plus customary fees and expenses. In addition, the Company will retire $20.4 million of 10.0% senior secured notes in August 2024. As a result of these repurchases and retirements, Pyxus will eliminate $142.9 million of its total outstanding long-term debt.

Reiterated Guidance for Fiscal Year

The Company had a strong first quarter, as it had anticipated, and reaffirms the prior guidance for fiscal 2025 and continues to anticipate reporting sales in the range of $2.1 to $2.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $165 to $185 million.

