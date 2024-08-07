Biocardia To Host Q2 2024 Corporate Update And Financial Results Conference Call On August 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will provide a corporate update and report its results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 by call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.



Participants can register for the conference by navigating to . Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. For those who have not registered, to listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-833-316-0559 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5730. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link:

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call at the following link: . A telephonic replay of the call will be available and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 855-669-9658 (Canada) by using access code 6578627.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc. , headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLOTM allogeneic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms with three clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its HelixTM biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit .

