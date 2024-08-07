Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Highlights Recent Corporate Developments

– Positive twelve-month data from Phase 2 DAVIO 2 clinical trial evaluating DURAVYU for the of wet AMD continue to demonstrate favorable safety and efficacy –

– Phase 2 VERONA trial of DURAVYU in DME fully enrolled with topline data anticipated in Q1 2025 –



– $280.2 million of cash and investments on June 30, 2024, with cash runway through Phase 3 wet AMD topline data for DURAVYU in 2026 –

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and highlighted recent corporate developments.

“We continue to make excellent progress in our preparations for the upcoming Phase 3 pivotal trials evaluating DURAVYUTM in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) with over 110 trial sites now committed,” said Jay Duker, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.“Our Phase 3 non-inferiority trials are strategically designed to achieve global regulatory and commercial success, generating data that can inform clinical use in the real-world setting. DURAVYU remains on track to be the first sustained release wet AMD program to have two pivotal trials to support a New Drug Application (NDA) submission. Importantly, we also reported positive twelve-month safety and efficacy data from the DAVIO 2 clinical trial of DURAVYU in wet AMD. In addition to a continued favorable safety profile, these robust data demonstrate that the majority of patients treated with a single dose of DURAVYU did not require any supplemental treatment and had a statistically non-inferior change in visual acuity compared to the standard of care on-label aflibercept control. We believe these results underscore the potential for DURAVYU as a sustained six-month maintenance therapy, bolstering our confidence in the design of our Phase 3 program and in DURAVYU's potential to revolutionize real-world outcomes for patients. We remain on track to dose patients in the Phase 3 LUGANO trial in 2024 with the LUCIA trial patient dosing initiating shortly thereafter.”

R&D Highlights and Updates



Announced positive 12-month DAVIO 2 safety and efficacy data from the DAVIO 2 trial evaluating DURAVYU in wet AMD. Data demonstrated that eyes treated with a single dose of DURAVYU maintained stable visual acuity that was statistically non-inferior to the on-label aflibercept control group. DURAVYU treatment arms' change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) were nearly identical to the aflibercept control arm. Further, strong anatomical control as measured by central subfield thickness (CST) was also maintained in the DURAVYU arms. These data demonstrate that approximately half of the DURAVYU treated eyes were anti-VEGF supplement free following a single injection, while 22% of the eyes in the aflibercept control arm required additional anti-VEGF treatment despite receiving mandated bi-monthly injections through 12 months. These data also highlighted a continued positive safety profile with no DURAVYU-related ocular or systemic SAEs reported. The full DAVIO 2 twelve-month topline data will be presented at the Retina Society Annual Meeting in September.

Held a positive End of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and aligned on pathway to potential approval for DURAVYU in pivotal Phase 3 non-inferiority trials.

Presented a subgroup analysis from the DAVIO 2 clinical trial of DURAVYU at the American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) 2024 Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, which analyzed patterns of supplemental injections up to week 32 in the treatment arms of the Phase 2 trial. The data highlighted that approximately 8% of DURAVYU patients received supplemental injections that did not meet the pre-specified criteria. These injections represent approximately 25% of the total supplemental injections, indicating the potential for fewer supplemental injections in the Phase 3 trials.

Completed enrollment of the VERONA Phase 2 clinical trial of DURAVYU as a potential six-month maintenance treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME), with 27 patients assigned to one of two intravitreal doses of DURAVYU or an aflibercept control. VERONA is a randomized, controlled, single-masked, clinical trial of DURAVYU in DME patients previously treated with a standard-of-care anti-VEGF therapy. Topline data is anticipated in Q1 2025.

Announced topline safety and efficacy data of the Phase 2 PAVIA clinical trial of DURAVYU in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) in May. The data demonstrated stable or improved diabetic retinopathy severity scores (DRSS) and a favorable safety profile at nine-months.

Accepted to present on sustained-release vorolanib highlighting selective pan-VEGF receptor inhibition and anti-angiogenic effects in VEGF-mediated ocular diseases at the American Retina Forum (ARF) 2024 National Meeting in August.

Presented an encore of the six-month DAVIO 2 data evaluating DURAVYU in wet AMD at the CTS Retina Clinical Trials at the Summit in June, highlighting the durable efficacy, reliable safety and reduced injection burden of treatment with DURAVYU. Accepted to present an encore presentation of the DAVIO 2 six-month subgroup analysis and the DAVIO 2 topline twelve-month data for DURAVYU at the upcoming 24th EURetina Congress in September.

Review of Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, total net revenue was $9.5 million compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net product revenue for the second quarter was $1.1 million, compared to net product revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $5.3 million. This decrease in net product revenue resulted from the out-license of the YUTIQ® franchise in May 2023, completing the strategic pivot to a biopharmaceutical pipeline-focused company.

Net revenue from royalties and collaborations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, totaled $8.4 million compared to $3.8 million in the corresponding period in 2023. This increase was primarily due to partial recognition of deferred revenue from the license of the YUTIQ franchise, which begun in 2Q 2023 and will be recognized over a 2-year period in connection with the delivery of YUTIQ supply units.

Operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, totaled $44.0 million versus $31.9 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by significant growth in research and development costs, including DURAVYU clinical trial activities and personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation, and a license milestone payment for completion of our Phase 2 wet AMD (DAVIO 2) clinical trial. This was offset by reduced sales and marketing expenses from the exit of our commercial business in 1H 2023. Non-operating income, net, totaled $3.7 million and net loss was $30.8 million, or ($0.58) per share, compared to a net loss of $22.9 million, or ($0.61) per share, for the prior year period.

Cash and investments at June 30, 2024 totaled $280.2 million compared to $331.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Financial Outlook

We expect the cash, cash equivalents and investments on June 30, 2024, will enable us to fund operations through anticipated Phase 3 wet AMD topline data for DURAVYU in 2026.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert ETM technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company's lead product candidate, DURAVYUTM (previously known as EYP-1901), is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert ETM. DURAVYU is presently in Phase 2 clinical trials as a sustained delivery treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States, and diabetic macular edema (DME). EyePoint expects to randomize patients for inclusion in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in wet AMD in 2024.

Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a promising TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert ETM to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert® drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYUTM has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

