Editas Medicine Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results And Business Updates

In vivo preclinical proof-of-concept for an undisclosed indication on-track by year-end

Strong position with runway into 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage gene editing company, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2024 and provided business updates.

“We made significant progress in all three pillars of our strategy this quarter, particularly reni-cel as we shared a substantial clinical update mid-year and continued to enroll and dose at an accelerated pace. With these data, we are highly confident reni-cel is well positioned to be a differentiated, best-in-class product for the treatment of sickle cell disease,” commented Gilmore O'Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer, Editas Medicine.“I am proud of the Editas team's work and our advancement in the first half of 2024 as we move closer to becoming a commercial-stage company and continue developing clinically differentiated, transformational medicines for people living with serious, previously untreatable diseases.”

Recent Achievements and Outlook

Ex Vivo Hemoglobinopathies



Reni-cel (renizgamglogene autogedtemcel, previously EDIT-301) for Severe Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)



On-track to present a substantive clinical data set of sickle cell patients with considerable clinical follow-up in the RUBY trial by year-end 2024.



Completed enrollment of the adolescent cohort of the Phase 1/2/3 RUBY trial for SCD.



Manufacturing drug product for the initial adolescent cohort patients. The Company continues to dose adult patients in the RUBY trial. As previously disclosed, the Company has completed enrollment of the adult cohort.



Reni-cel for Transfusion-dependent Beta Thalassemia (TDT)





On-track to present additional clinical data from the EdiTHAL trial by year-end 2024. The Company completed enrollment of the adult cohort of the EdiTHAL trial for TDT and continues to dose patients.



In Vivo Medicines



On-track to establish in vivo preclinical proof-of-concept for an undisclosed indication by year-end. The Company continues to pursue an in vivo strategy and approach aimed at driving functional upregulation of gene expression to address loss of function or deleterious mutations.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024, were $318.3 million compared to $376.8 million as of March 31, 2024. The Company expects the existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities together with the near-term annual license fees and the contingent upfront payment payable under its license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated, to fund operating expenses and capital expenditures into 2026.

Second Quarter 2024



For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $67.6 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to net loss of $40.3 million, or $0.56 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Collaboration and other research and development revenues decreased to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily attributable to reduced drug supply activity with collaborators. Research and development expenses increased by $24.4 million to $54.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $29.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily related to clinical and manufacturing costs related to the accelerated progression of the Company's reni-cel program as well as costs attributable to in vivo research and discovery.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million to $18.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $17.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to increased intellectual property and patent related fees due to increased legal activity.



About Editas Medicine

As a clinical-stage gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute's Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University's Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit .

