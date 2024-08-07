Global Efforts To Curtail Gas Flaring Intensify Amid Environmental Concerns

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Flaring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gas flaring involves excess being burnt or flared off during an oil and gas operation. Due to growing concerns about emissions from this activity, there has been a steady decline in global flaring volumes. But despite a decline in global flaring volumes, there was no noticeable change in the volumes of the top five gas-flaring countries.

The oil and gas has been under increased scrutiny in recent years for flaring. Industry players are working with technology and equipment providers to find alternative avenues for stranded gases.

Report Scope



This report reviews the major gas flaring countries and their efforts to reduce flaring activities.

This report reviews the oil and gas industry leaders and their involvement in curtailing gas flaring activities.

It highlights the various trends influencing the gas flaring theme. It analyses the gas flaring value chain and identifies major players as leaders and challengers, based on their role in assisting gas flaring procedure and also in gas flaring mitigation.

Identify the key industry, technology, and regulatory trends impacting the global gas flaring activity.

Overview of the leading gas flaring countries and their efforts to reduce flaring.

Overview of the gas flaring value chain and the key leaders and challengers in it. Identify and benchmark key oil and gas players based on their commitments and actions in the gas flaring theme.

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Gas flaring process

Emission footprint of gas flaring

Trends

Industry trends

Technology trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Biggest flaring countries by volume

Flaring regulations in the midstream and downstream sectors

Case studies - Mitigating gas flaring

Competitive Landscape

Timeline

Signals

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Value Chain

Conventional flaring

Alternative solutions

Companies Oil and gas companies

