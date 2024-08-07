Global Efforts To Curtail Gas Flaring Intensify Amid Environmental Concerns
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: gas Flaring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gas flaring involves excess Natural gas being burnt or flared off during an oil and gas operation. Due to growing concerns about emissions from this activity, there has been a steady decline in global flaring volumes. But despite a decline in global flaring volumes, there was no noticeable change in the volumes of the top five gas-flaring countries.
The oil and gas industry has been under increased scrutiny in recent years for flaring. Industry players are working with technology and equipment providers to find alternative avenues for stranded gases.
Report Scope
This report reviews the major gas flaring countries and their efforts to reduce flaring activities. This report reviews the oil and gas industry leaders and their involvement in curtailing gas flaring activities. It highlights the various trends influencing the gas flaring theme. It analyses the gas flaring value chain and identifies major players as leaders and challengers, based on their role in assisting gas flaring procedure and also in gas flaring mitigation.
Reasons to Buy
Identify the key industry, technology, and regulatory trends impacting the global gas flaring activity. Overview of the leading gas flaring countries and their efforts to reduce flaring. Overview of the gas flaring value chain and the key leaders and challengers in it. Identify and benchmark key oil and gas players based on their commitments and actions in the gas flaring theme.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Gas flaring process Emission footprint of gas flaring Trends Industry trends Technology trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Biggest flaring countries by volume Flaring regulations in the midstream and downstream sectors Case studies - Mitigating gas flaring Competitive Landscape Timeline Signals Patent trends Company filing trends Value Chain Conventional flaring Alternative solutions Companies Oil and gas companies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108526891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.