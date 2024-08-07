Loanpass And Bankingbridge Introduce Plug-And-Play Rate Comparison Tables For Mortgage Lenders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Industry's Next Generation Product, Pricing, Eligibility & Automated Underwriting Engine.

Transparent rate tables help lenders build consumer trust, increase web visitor engagement and grow revenue through superior lead quality.

- Jimmy KingMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LoanPASS , the leader in configurable loan decisioning and pricing technology, announced a new integration with lead-generation platform BankingBridge that makes it easy for mortgage lenders to share real-time loan programs and interest rates with customers on the web. Powered by product eligibility and pricing data from LoanPASS, BankingBridge's dynamic rate comparison tables can be embedded into any financial institution's website for a transparent loan shopping experience that builds trust and converts website visitors into leads.Cost-effective and easy to deploy in as little as 48 hours, BankingBridge's rate comparison tables are used by more than 100 credit unions, mortgage banks and brokers to make accurate pricing data available to consumers and referral partners around the clock, on any device. Lenders who implement BankingBridge see a measurable return on investment through increased visitor engagement, reduced reliance on purchased leads and improved lead quality.Fast and flexible, LoanPASS will decision loans in less than one second and supports a broader range of lending products than any other pricing engine on the market. Through its API integration with LoanPASS, BankingBridge can now display and compare interest rates, APRs and fees for even the most niche lending products, including portfolio products and manufactured housing.“LoanPASS has earned its reputation as the most flexible decision and pricing engine in the business; there's no lending product it can't handle,” said BankingBridge Cofounder Jimmy King.“That's what makes our partnership so exciting. Together, we're making it possible for lenders to share real-time pricing for even their most niche loan programs right on their website, where consumers and referral partners can easily find and engage with the information.”To learn more about LoanPASS and its integration partners, .About LoanPASSLoanPASS is the modern decision engine that gives U.S. lenders unprecedented control over loan pricing and eligibility for a fraction of the cost of inflexible legacy solutions. With LoanPASS' no-code approach, banks, credit unions, IMBs, private lenders and investors can quickly configure any lending product-from non-QM and construction loans to reverse mortgages and fix-and-flips-without a developer. To learn more about LoanPASS and our open API integrations with leading LOS, POS and CRM providers, visit .About BankingBridgeBankingBridge enhances the capabilities of banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders by integrating real-time rate displays on their websites, using their existing pricing engines. Our solutions not only streamline the rate display process but also modernize lead conversion tactics. This approach assists our clients in reducing costs and boosting ROI while providing an exceptional mortgage shopping experience for their customers. We specialize in making it simpler for lenders to showcase competitive rates directly on their websites, aiding them in attracting and converting leads more effectively. For more information, please visit

Leslie W. Colley

Depth Public Relations, LLC

email us here

+1 678-622-6229

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn