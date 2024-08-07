Leading Security Innovators Honoured At The Business Awards UK 2024 Security Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HALIFAX, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2024 Security Awards , celebrating the exceptional achievements and innovations within the security sector. This year's awards acknowledge the companies and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to enhancing security and safety across various fields.
Business Awards UK 2024 Security Awards Winners
Octaga Security Services Ltd - Best Family Run Security Company
NordLayer - Outstanding Cybersecurity Solution
StaySafe Hospitality - Excellence in Crisis Management
Smart Sec Solutions Limited - Best Security Guarding Company
All 4 Security Ltd - Security Start-up of the Year
Tentacle Solutions Ltd - Best Security Technology Innovation, Security Software Solution of the Year
Trident Security Solutions Ltd. - Security Company of the Year
Mas Training Limited - Security Training Provider of the Year
Total Protection Fire & Security - Security Installer of the Year
Dragon SS (UK) T/A Dragon Security Limited - Physical Security Project of the Year
Pellonia Security Solutions Ltd - Excellence in Risk Management
Sena Management Ltd - Best Managed Security Service Provider
Business Awards UK 2024 Security Awards Finalists
ThreatAware - Security Software Solution of the Year
G6S Security Limited - Security Installer of the Year
R&D Security - Best Family Run Security Company
Trident Security Solutions Ltd. - Security Training Provider of the Year
Equilibrium Risk Ltd - Excellence in Risk Management
Cyber Made Simple - Best Security Technology Innovation
LCM Security Management - Security Start-up of the Year
Pellonia Security Solutions Ltd - Best Security Guarding Company
Shadow Response Security & Medical Ltd - Best Managed Security Service Provider
Chorus Cyber - Outstanding Cybersecurity Solution
Sena Management Ltd - Security Company of the Year
Celebrating Security Excellence
The 2024 Security Awards spotlight the innovative strategies and diligent efforts of leading security firms dedicated to safeguarding communities, businesses, and individuals. These winners and finalists have excelled in various security domains, including cybersecurity, crisis management, risk management, and security technology.
From family-run businesses providing a personal touch to startups disrupting the industry with innovative solutions, the recipients of this year's awards exemplify excellence and dedication. They have demonstrated a profound commitment to advancing security practices, integrating advanced technologies, and fostering inclusive environments.
These organisations have shown that security is not just about protection but also about enhancing community well-being and business resilience. Their contributions are pivotal in shaping a safer future and setting high standards for the industry.
Business Awards UK commends these outstanding companies for their significant contributions to security excellence and their role in promoting safer environments. Their remarkable achievements continue to influence the broader industry and drive positive change globally.
To learn more about the 2024 Security Awards and the exceptional work of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.
