Leading Security Innovators Honoured At The Business Awards UK 2024 Security Awards

HALIFAX, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2024 Security Awards , celebrating the exceptional achievements and innovations within the security sector. This year's awards acknowledge the companies and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to enhancing security and safety across various fields.Business Awards UK 2024 Security Awards WinnersOctaga Security Services Ltd - Best Family Run Security CompanyNordLayer - Outstanding Cybersecurity SolutionStaySafe Hospitality - Excellence in Crisis ManagementSmart Sec Solutions Limited - Best Security Guarding CompanyAll 4 Security Ltd - Security Start-up of the YearTentacle Solutions Ltd - Best Security Technology Innovation, Security Software Solution of the YearTrident Security Solutions Ltd. - Security Company of the YearMas Training Limited - Security Training Provider of the YearTotal Protection Fire & Security - Security Installer of the YearDragon SS (UK) T/A Dragon Security Limited - Physical Security Project of the YearPellonia Security Solutions Ltd - Excellence in Risk ManagementSena Management Ltd - Best Managed Security Service ProviderBusiness Awards UK 2024 Security Awards FinalistsThreatAware - Security Software Solution of the YearG6S Security Limited - Security Installer of the YearR&D Security - Best Family Run Security CompanyTrident Security Solutions Ltd. - Security Training Provider of the YearEquilibrium Risk Ltd - Excellence in Risk ManagementCyber Made Simple - Best Security Technology InnovationLCM Security Management - Security Start-up of the YearPellonia Security Solutions Ltd - Best Security Guarding CompanyShadow Response Security & Medical Ltd - Best Managed Security Service ProviderChorus Cyber - Outstanding Cybersecurity SolutionSena Management Ltd - Security Company of the YearCelebrating Security ExcellenceThe 2024 Security Awards spotlight the innovative strategies and diligent efforts of leading security firms dedicated to safeguarding communities, businesses, and individuals. These winners and finalists have excelled in various security domains, including cybersecurity, crisis management, risk management, and security technology.From family-run businesses providing a personal touch to startups disrupting the industry with innovative solutions, the recipients of this year's awards exemplify excellence and dedication. They have demonstrated a profound commitment to advancing security practices, integrating advanced technologies, and fostering inclusive environments.These organisations have shown that security is not just about protection but also about enhancing community well-being and business resilience. Their contributions are pivotal in shaping a safer future and setting high standards for the industry.Business Awards UK commends these outstanding companies for their significant contributions to security excellence and their role in promoting safer environments. Their remarkable achievements continue to influence the broader industry and drive positive change globally.To learn more about the 2024 Security Awards and the exceptional work of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

