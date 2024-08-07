UN claims nine aid employees probably participated in Hamas assault on Israel

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is currently investigating allegations that nine of its employees may have been involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in significant casualties. The UN's investigation, conducted by the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), follows accusations from Israel that staff were implicated in the attack, which left 1,200 people dead and approximately 250 others captured.



The probe, initiated in January, was a response to claims by Israeli authorities, including statements from IDF spokesman Nadav Shoshani, who accused UNRWA workers of participating in what was described as "the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust." Despite these serious allegations, Israel has yet to provide concrete evidence linking UNRWA staff to the attack.



According to a statement from UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, the investigation scrutinized the activities of 19 employees. The inquiry found no evidence supporting the allegations against ten of the individuals. However, concerns remain about nine of the staff members. Lazzarini indicated that if the evidence is validated, it could suggest that these UNRWA employees were involved in the attack.



In response to the findings, UNRWA has terminated the contracts of the staff members under suspicion and has emphasized its commitment to the principles of neutrality and humanitarianism. The agency has reiterated its strong condemnation of the October 7 attack, affirming its dedication to upholding the values and policies of the United Nations.



UNRWA remains focused on ensuring that all its staff adhere to the organization's policies regarding political activities and outside engagements, maintaining its stance against any involvement in acts of violence or extremism.

