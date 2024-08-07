Court rules that Google is unlawful monopoly

(MENAFN) In a landmark ruling on Monday, a judge determined that has unlawfully established a monopoly in the search market. This decision marks a significant victory for United States antitrust authorities, who have been actively pursuing action against major tech companies to foster greater competition within the industry.



The case, initiated by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2020, alleged that Google had maintained its dominance in the search by erecting barriers that hindered other search providers from competing effectively. The ruling, issued by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, concluded that Google’s monopolistic practices were deliberate and aimed at preserving its dominant market position.



According to the court, Google commands a staggering 89.2 percent share of the general search market, which climbs to 94.9 percent when considering mobile devices. The ruling highlighted that Google has invested billions of dollars to secure its role as the default search engine on various devices and browsers. Judge Amit Mehta noted that these practices have reinforced Google’s monopoly over search services.



The DOJ has celebrated the ruling as a monumental victory for consumers and the United States legal system, asserting that no company, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law. This decision is seen as a step towards dismantling monopolistic practices and promoting fair competition in the tech industry.



In response, Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Google’s parent company Alphabet, defended the company, stating that the ruling acknowledges Google’s superiority in search technology. Walker also announced the company’s intention to appeal the decision.



The ruling’s implications for Google are still unfolding. Reuters reports that a subsequent trial may be conducted to determine appropriate remedies, which could potentially include measures such as a breakup of the tech giant. The outcome of this process will be closely watched as it could reshape the landscape of the tech industry and set a precedent for future antitrust actions.

