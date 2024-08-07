عربي


Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results Updates 2024 Outlook


8/7/2024 7:02:17 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE:
EMR ) today reported results1 for its third quarter ended June
30, 2024 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable September 10, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2024.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2023 Q3

2024 Q3

Change


Underlying Orders2


3
%

Net Sales

$3,946

$4,380

11
%

Underlying Sales3


3
%

Pretax Earnings

$822

$455

Margin

20.8
%

10.4
%

(1040) bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA4

$1,060

$1,189

Margin

26.9
%

27.1
%

20 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$1.12

$0.60

(46)
%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share5

$1.29

$1.43

11
%

Operating Cash Flow

$842

$1,067

27
%

Free Cash Flow

$769

$975

27
%

Management Commentary

"Emerson delivered another strong quarter, with solid underlying orders growth and with profitability and cash flow both exceeding expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Demand in process and hybrid markets, led by a constructive capex cycle, continues to meet expectations. Our operating leverage performance demonstrates the benefits of our highly differentiated technology and world-class Emerson Management System, giving us the confidence to execute on our plan for 2024."

Karsanbhai continued, "In the quarter, we also took another important step to simplify our portfolio and enhance our focus as a global leader in automation with the definitive agreement to completely exit the Copeland business. Emerson is creating value for our shareholders as we execute with our higher growth and higher margin automation portfolio."

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework for continuing operations6. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $300 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.

2024

Net Sales Growth

~15%

Underlying Sales Growth

~6%

Earnings Per Share

$2.82 - $2.87

Amortization of Intangibles

~$1.42

Restructuring and Related Costs

~$0.34

Loss on Copeland Note Receivable


$0.38

Amortization of Acquisition-related Inventory Step-up

$0.38

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs

~$0.24

Divestiture Loss / (Gain), net

($0.03)

Discrete Tax Benefits

($0.10)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$5.45 - $5.50

Operating Cash Flow

~$3.2B

Free Cash Flow

~$2.8B

1
Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

2
Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.

3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

4
Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

5
Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete tax benefits, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.

6 With the June 6, 2024 definitive agreement to completely exit its remaining interests in the Copeland joint venture, Emerson will report financial results for the Copeland equity ownership as discontinued operations for all periods presented, beginning in Q3 2024. The earnings from discontinued operations for 2024 are expected to be $0.55 to $0.60 per share, including the after-tax gain on the equity stake in Copeland. The Copeland Note Receivable interest income through June 6, 2024 remains in continuing operations. The pretax loss on the sale of the note receivable, $279M ($217M after-tax), is also reported in continuing operations but excluded from adjusted earnings per share, ($0.38).

Copeland Transaction Update

As of August 2, 2024, Emerson has completed the previously announced sale of the Copeland Note Receivable to Copeland with pretax cash proceeds of $1.9 billion. The sale of the 40% equity stake to private equity funds managed by Blackstone, with pretax cash proceeds of $1.5 billion, is expected to close by the end of August. Emerson intends to use the approximately $2.9 billion after-tax cash proceeds from both transactions to pay down its existing debt obligations. Both transactions are expected to result in a net pretax gain of approximately $0.2 billion.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR ) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments.
These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation
FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Investors:

Media:

Colleen Mettler

Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen

(314) 553-2197

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)





Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended
June 30,



2023

2024

2023

2024








Net sales

$
3,946

$
4,380

$ 11,075

$ 12,873


Cost of sales

1,952

2,066

5,660

6,359


SG&A expenses

1,042

1,254

3,072

3,827


Gain on subordinated interest

-

-

-

(79)


Loss on Copeland note receivable

-

279

-

279


Other deductions, net

130

294

359

1,075


Interest expense, net

10

56

111

157


Interest income from related party1

(10)

(24)

(10)

(86)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

822

455

1,883

1,341

Income taxes

168

88

400

266

Earnings from continuing operations

654

367

1,483

1,075

Discontinued operations, net of tax

8,712

(15)

10,979

(88)

Net earnings

9,366

352

12,462

987

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

14

23

(13)

15

Net earnings common stockholders

$
9,352

$

329

$ 12,475

$

972








Earnings common stockholders








Earnings from continuing operations

$

643

$

344

$
1,502

$
1,060

Discontinued operations

8,709

(15)

10,973

(88)

Net earnings common stockholders

$
9,352

$

329

$ 12,475

$

972








Diluted avg. shares outstanding

574.0

574.8

578.1

574.1








Diluted earnings per share common stockholders








Earnings from continuing operations

$1.12

$0.60

$2.60

$1.84

Discontinued operations

15.16

(0.03)

18.96

(0.15)

Diluted earnings per common share

$16.28

$0.57

$21.56

$1.69

















Quarter Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended
June 30,



2023

2024

2023

2024

Other deductions, net









Amortization of intangibles

$120

$264

$357

$811


Restructuring costs

12

57

41

170


Other

(2)

(27)

(39)

94




Total

$130

$294

$359

$1,075

1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.



Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)





Sept 30, 2023


June 30, 2024

Assets





Cash and equivalents

$


8,051

$


2,298


Receivables, net

2,518

2,761


Inventories

2,006

2,303


Other current assets

1,244

1,458

Total current assets

13,819

8,820


Property, plant & equipment, net

2,363

2,688


Goodwill

14,480

17,936


Other intangible assets

6,263

10,627


Copeland note receivable and equity investment held-for-sale

3,255

2,908


Other

2,566

2,606

Total assets

$


42,746


$


45,585





Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

$



547

$


2,991


Accounts payable

1,275

1,251


Accrued expenses

3,210

3,350

Total current liabilities

5,032

7,592


Long-term debt

7,610

7,111


Other liabilities

3,506

4,194

Equity





Common stockholders' equity

20,689

20,799


Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,909

5,889

Total equity

26,598

26,688

Total liabilities and equity

$


42,746


$


45,585





Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Nine Months Ended June 30,


2023

2024

Operating activities





Net earnings

$


12,462

$



987

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(10,979)

88

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

780

1,263



Stock compensation

198

203



Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

-

231



Gain on subordinated interest

-

(79)



Loss on Copeland note receivable

-

279



Changes in operating working capital

(359)

(176)



Other, net

(383)

(552)




Cash from continuing operations

1,719

2,244




Cash from discontinued operations

(439)

4




Cash provided by operating activities

1,280

2,248





Investing activities





Capital expenditures

(194)

(251)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

-

(8,342)

Proceeds from subordinated interest

15

79

Proceeds from related party note receivable

918

-

Other, net

(124)

(86)


Cash from continuing operations

615

(8,600)


Cash from discontinued operations

12,485

36


Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

13,100

(8,564)





Financing activities





Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(1,476)

2,229

Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

395

322

Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(400)

(100)

Payments of long-term debt

(744)

(547)

Dividends paid

(900)

(901)

Purchases of common stock

(2,000)

(175)

AspenTech purchases of common stock

(100)

(188)

Payment of related party note payable

(918)

-

Other, net

(159)

(57)


Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(6,302)

583





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

75

(20)

Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents


8,153


(5,753)

Beginning cash and equivalents

1,804

8,051

Ending cash and equivalents


$


9,957


$


2,298

Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment
EBITA basis and are intended to
supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before
interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding
intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,
and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.


Quarter Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Reported

Underlying

Sales








Final Control

$


1,035

$


1,046

1
%

2
%

Measurement & Analytical

913

982

8
%

9
%

Discrete Automation

668

618

(8)
%

(6)
%

Safety & Productivity

363

351

(3)
%

(3)
%

Intelligent Devices

$


2,979


$


2,997


1
%


2
%









Control Systems & Software

663

700

6
%

7
%

Test & Measurement

-

355



AspenTech

320

343

7
%

7
%

Software and Control

$



983


$


1,398


42
%


7
%









Eliminations

(16)

(15)



Total

$


3,946


$


4,380


11
%


3
%







Sales Growth by Geography







Quarter Ended
June 30,



Americas

3
%




Europe

4
%




Asia, Middle East & Africa

2
%







Table 4 cont.






Nine Months Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Reported

Underlying








Sales








Final Control

$


2,889

$


3,037

5
%

6
%

Measurement & Analytical

2,550

2,942

15
%

17
%

Discrete Automation

1,969

1,863

(5)
%

(5)
%

Safety & Productivity

1,034

1,038

-
%

-
%

Intelligent Devices

$


8,442


$


8,880


5
%


6
%









Control Systems & Software

1,892

2,062

9
%

10
%

Test & Measurement

-

1,104



AspenTech

793

878

11
%

11
%

Software and Control

$


2,685


$


4,044


51
%


10
%









Eliminations

(52)

(51)



Total

$

11,075


$

12,873


16
%


7
%









Sales Growth by Geography









Nine Months Ended
June 30,



Americas

5
%





Europe

9
%





Asia, Middle East & Africa

9
%








Table 4 cont.






Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended June 30,

2023

2024

As Reported
(GAAP)

Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-GAAP)

As
Reported
(GAAP)

Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-GAAP)

Earnings








Final Control

$


245

$


266

$


253

$


279


Margins

23.7
%

25.7
%

24.2
%

26.8
%

Measurement & Analytical

257

263

252

266


Margins

28.1
%

28.7
%

25.6
%

27.0
%

Discrete Automation

124

144

109

134


Margins

18.5
%

21.4
%

17.6
%

21.5
%

Safety & Productivity

82

88

79

86


Margins

22.7
%

24.3
%

22.5
%

24.7
%

Intelligent Devices

$


708


$


761


$


693


$


765


Margins

23.7
%


25.5
%


23.1
%


25.5
%









Control Systems & Software

144

151

168

178


Margins

21.8
%

22.8
%

23.9
%

25.2
%

Test & Measurement

-

-

(88)

76


Margins



(24.7)
%

21.4
%

AspenTech

27

148

49

170


Margins

8.2
%

46.1
%

14.5
%

50.0
%

Software and Control

$


171


$


299


$


129


$


424


Margins

17.4
%


30.4
%


9.2
%


30.3
%









Corporate items and interest expense, net:






Stock compensation

(56)

(56)

(56)

(47)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

42

42

38

38

Corporate and other

(43)

(19)

(38)

(24)

Gain on subordinated interest

-

-

-

-

Loss on Copeland note receivable

-

-

(279)

-

Interest expense, net

(10)

-

(56)

-

Interest income from related party1

10

-

24

-

Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$


822


$

1,027


$


455


$

1,156


Margins

20.8
%


26.0
%


10.4
%


26.4
%









Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:






Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$

1,060




$

1,189


Margins



26.9
%




27.1
%


1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.



Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$




22

$




(1)

$




21

$




5

Measurement & Analytical

5

1

11

3

Discrete Automation

8

12

9

16

Safety & Productivity

7

(1)

6

1

Intelligent Devices

$




42


$




11


$




47


$




25











Control Systems & Software

6

1

6

4

Test & Measurement

-

-

139

25

AspenTech

121

-

121

-

Software and Control

$



127


$




1


$



266


$




29











Corporate

-

1

-

6

3

Total

$



169


$




13


$



313


$




60



1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $1 and $3 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

3 Corporate restructuring of $6 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 includes $5 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.

Quarter Ended June 30,

Depreciation and Amortization

2023

2024

Final Control

$



39

$



41

Measurement & Analytical

26

32

Discrete Automation

20

22

Safety & Productivity

15

14

Intelligent Devices

100


109





Control Systems & Software

22

26

Test & Measurement

-

150

AspenTech

123

122

Software and Control

145


298





Corporate

12

10

Total

$



257


$



417

Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.






Quarter Ended June 30,





2023

2024


Stock compensation (GAAP)





$




(56)


$




(56)



Integration-related stock compensation expense



-

9

1


Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)





$




(56)


$




(47)
















Quarter Ended June 30,





2023

2024


Corporate and other (GAAP)





$




(43)


$




(38)



Corporate restructuring and related costs



1

1


Acquisition / divestiture costs



38

13


National Instruments investment gain



(12)

-


AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge



(3)

-


Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)





$




(19)


$




(24)



1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $5 reported as restructuring costs.

Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED
EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.


Quarter Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Pretax earnings

$


822


$


455

Percent of sales

20.8
%

10.4
%

Interest expense, net

10

56

Interest income from related party1

(10)

(24)

Amortization of intangibles

169

313

Restructuring and related costs

13

60

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

38

17

National Instruments investment gain

(12)

-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

(3)

-

Loss on Copeland note receivable

-

279

Adjusted EBITA

$


1,027


$


1,156

Percent of sales

26.0
%

26.4
%





Quarter Ended June 30,

2023

2024

GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$


1.12


$


0.60

Amortization of intangibles

0.15

0.35

Restructuring and related costs

0.02

0.08

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

0.07

0.02

National Instruments investment gain

(0.02)

-

Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction

(0.05)

-

Loss on Copeland note receivable

-

0.38

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$


1.29


$


1.43

Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share

(0.11)

(0.14)

Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution

$


1.18


$


1.29





1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.

Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests3

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$

455


$


88


$

367


$


23


$


344


$

0.60

Amortization of intangibles

313

1

74

239

40

199

0.35

Restructuring and related costs

60

2

14

46

-

46

0.08

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

17

2

15

-

15

0.02

Loss on Copeland note receivable

279

62

217

-

217

0.38

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

1,124


$

240


$

884


$


63


$


821


$

1.43

Interest expense, net

56









Interest income from related party4

(24)









Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)

$

1,156























1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.

Table 7

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of
AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent
of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN ), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent
non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes
(Benefit)

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests4

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$


53

1

$


8


$


45








Other

(1)

(5)

4





Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

52


3


49


21


28


$

0.05

Adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

121

2

27

94

40

54

0.09

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

173


$


30


$

143


$


61


$


82


$

0.14


Interest income

(14)

3









Stock compensation

11

3








Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$

170























Reconciliation to Segment EBIT

Pre-tax earnings

$


52











Interest income

(14)

3








Stock compensation

11

3








Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$


49











Amortization of intangibles

121

2








Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$

170























1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales.

3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other


Table 8









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See
tables
4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.








2024 Q3 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) /
Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

1
%

1
%

-
%

2
%

Measurement & Analytical

8
%

1
%

-
%

9
%

Discrete Automation

(8)
%

2
%

-
%

(6)
%

Safety & Productivity

(3)
%

-
%

-
%

(3)
%

Intelligent Devices

1
%

1
%

-
%

2
%

Control Systems & Software

6
%

1
%

-
%

7
%

Test & Measurement



AspenTech

7
%

-
%

-
%

7
%

Software and Control

42
%

1
%

(36)
%

7
%

Emerson

11
%

1
%

(9)
%

3
%


Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) /
Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

5
%

1
%

-
%

6
%

Measurement & Analytical

15
%

1
%

1
%

17
%

Discrete Automation

(5)
%

-
%

-
%

(5)
%

Safety & Productivity

-
%

-
%

-
%

-
%

Intelligent Devices

5
%

1
%

-
%

6
%

Control Systems & Software

9
%

-
%

1
%

10
%

Test & Measurement



AspenTech

11
%

-
%

-
%

11
%

Software and Control

51
%

-
%

(41)
%

10
%

Emerson

16
%

1
%

(10)
%

7
%

Underlying Growth Guidance

2024

Guidance

Reported (GAAP)

~15%

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~0.5 pts

(Acquisitions) / Divestitures

~(9.5) pts

Underlying (non-GAAP)

~6%

2023 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization

of

Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$



245

23.7
%

$



22

$




(1)

$



266

25.7
%

Measurement & Analytical

257

28.1
%

5

1

263

28.7
%

Discrete Automation

124

18.5
%

8

12

144

21.4
%

Safety & Productivity

82

22.7
%

7

(1)

88

24.3
%

Intelligent Devices

$



708

23.7
%

$



42

$




11

$



761

25.5
%

Control Systems & Software

144

21.8
%

6

1

151

22.8
%

Test & Measurement

-

-
%

-

-

-

-
%

AspenTech

27

8.2
%

121

-

148

46.1
%

Software and Control

$



171

17.4
%

$



127

$




1

$



299

30.4
%


2024 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization
of

Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$



253

24.2
%

$



21

$




5

$



279

26.8
%

Measurement & Analytical

252

25.6
%

11

3

266

27.0
%

Discrete Automation

109

17.6
%

9

16

134

21.5
%

Safety & Productivity

79

22.5
%

6

1

86

24.7
%

Intelligent Devices

$



693

23.1
%

$



47

$




25

$



765

25.5
%

Control Systems & Software

168

23.9
%

6

4

178

25.2
%

Test & Measurement

(88)

(24.7)
%

139

25

76

21.4
%

AspenTech

49

14.5
%

121

-

170

50.0
%

Software and Control

$



129

9.2
%

$



266

$




29

$



424

30.3
%

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA


2023 Q3

2024 Q3

Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$



822

$



455

Margin

20.8
%

10.4
%

Corporate items and interest expense, net

57

367

Amortization of intangibles

169

313

Restructuring and related costs

12

54

Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


$



1,060

$



1,189

Margin

26.9
%

27.1
%

Free Cash Flow


2023 Q3

2024 Q3


2024E

($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$



842

$



1,067


~$3.2

Capital expenditures

(73)

(92)

~(0.4)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)


$



769

$



975


~$2.8


Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

