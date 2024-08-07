Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $58.09 billion in 2023 to $62.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of arthritis, increasing awareness of arthritis monoclonal antibodies, expanding the range of approved arthritis monoclonal antibodies, government support for research and development, and increased investment from pharmaceutical companies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $83.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to combination therapies, expanding indications, patient preference, and increased healthcare spending.

Growth Driver Of The Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market

The increasing prevalence of arthritis globally has contributed to the growth of the arthritis monoclonal antibody market. According to the Global RA Network, in 2021, Over 350 million individuals worldwide suffer from arthritis and osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis followed by gout, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market include Johnson & Johnson, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Major companies operating in the arthritis monoclonal antibody market are launching new biosimilar versions such as the Hulio to provide affordable treatment. Hulio is a biosimilar version of AbbVie's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira.

Segments:

1) By Drug: Remicade, Humira, Enbrel, Rituxan, Orencia, Actemra, Simponi, Cimzia, Remsima

2) By Application: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Fibromyalgia, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market in 2023. The regions covered in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Definition

Arthritis monoclonal antibodies refer to a class of sophisticated and useful biological medicines used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other immune-mediated inflammatory conditions. They inhibit the inflammatory protein interleukin-6, which reduces arthritis-related joint pain and swelling as well as other inflammation-related symptoms. To prevent the body from rejecting the new organ after surgery, they reduce the body's defense mechanism.

Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on arthritis monoclonal antibodies market size , arthritis monoclonal antibodies market drivers and trends, arthritis monoclonal antibodies market major players, arthritis monoclonal antibodies competitors' revenues, arthritis monoclonal antibodies market positioning, and arthritis monoclonal antibodies market growth across geographies. The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

