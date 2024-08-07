Airway Management Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Airway Management Devices Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The airway management devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.49 billion in 2023 to $2.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, rising geriatric population, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing awareness about the importance of airway management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The airway management devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the aging population, occupational health and safety, anesthesia practices, telemedicine, and remote care.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Airway Management Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Airway Management Devices Market

The rise in surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the airway management devices market going forward. A surgical procedure is a medical intervention that involves making an incision with tools, usually done in an operating room, and usually requires anesthetic and/or breathing support. Airway management devices are used in surgical procedures to maintain an open airway and protect the lungs from aspiration of secretions or other fluids.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the airway management devices market include Medtronic Inc., Smiths Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Ambu A/S, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Flexicare Medical Limited.

Major companies operating in the airway management devices market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as airway monitoring systems, to provide reliable services to customers. An airway monitoring system is a medical device used to monitor the patency and placement of an endotracheal tube (ETT).

Segments:

1) By Type: Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, Other Devices

2) By Application: Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Hospital, Homecare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the airway management devices market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the airway management devices market share. The regions covered in the airway management devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Airway Management Devices Market Definition

Airway management devices are medical techniques and tools for preserving or reestablishing a secure, reliable channel for ventilation and oxygenation. Airway management devices are used to prevent and relieve airway obstruction to ensure the proper exchange of air between the patient's lungs and atmosphere.

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airway management devices market size , airway management devices market drivers and trends, airway management devices market major players, airway management devices competitors' revenues, airway management devices market positioning, and airway management devices market growth across geographies. The airway management devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

