Weather Forecasting Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The weather forecasting services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.06 billion in 2023 to $2.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness and preparedness, globalization of businesses, government investments in meteorology, impact of extreme weather events, precision agriculture practices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The weather forecasting services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate modeling, increased demand for renewable energy, integration with internet of things (iot), enhanced emergency management systems, public and private collaborations.

Growth Driver Of The Weather Forecasting Services Market

The increase in weather monitoring for disaster management is expected to propel the growth of the weather forecasting services market going forward. Weather monitoring services use environmental monitoring equipment to collect and analyze weather data to support decision-making. It provides great accuracy and dependability for weather monitoring and climate change monitoring.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the weather forecasting services market include AccuWeather Inc., Fugro NV, Met Office, The Weather Company (IBM), StormGeo AS, Precision Weather Service, DTN LLC, Earth Networks Inc.

Technological advancement is a key trend in the weather forecasting services market. Companies operating in the market are adopting technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Onshore Weather Forecasting Services, Offshore Weather Forecasting Services

2) By Forecast Type: Nowcast, Short-Range, Medium Range, Extended Range, Long Range

3) By Purpose: Operational Efficiency, Safety

4) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

5) By Industry: Transportation, Aviation, Energy And Utilities, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Agriculture, Media, Manufacturing, Retail, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the weather forecasting services market in 2023. The regions covered in the weather forecasting services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Weather Forecasting Services Market Definition

Weather forecasting services refer to services related to weather forecasting in which atmospheric conditions for a certain place and period are forecasted using science and technology. The purpose of weather forecasting services is to share knowledge that people and organizations may utilize to reduce weather-related losses and improve societal advantages such as life and property protection, public health and safety, and economic prosperity and quality of life.

Weather Forecasting Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Weather Forecasting Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on weather forecasting services market size , weather forecasting services market drivers and trends, weather forecasting services market major players, weather forecasting services competitors' revenues, weather forecasting services market positioning, and weather forecasting services market growth across geographies. The weather forecasting services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

