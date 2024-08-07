Fish Products Market Status Review And Future Development Overview 2024 - 2031 FMC Corporation, Corpesca S.A.,

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Overview:Fish products include various processed fish and shellfish items used for human consumption. Common fish products include canned tuna, salmon, sardines, dried or salted fish, fish fillets and sections, shrimps, prawns, crabs, and other seafood. They are rich in protein and offer various health benefits.Market Dynamics:The global fish products market is projected to witness significant growth owing to rising fish consumption worldwide. According to data, the average annual consumption of fish per capita increased from 9.0 kilograms in the 1960s to 20.3 kilograms in 2018. Improving living standards and growing health awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of fish products are fueling their demand. Furthermore, innovations in fish processing technology are helping increase the shelf life of fish products without significantly impacting the nutritional value, which is further supporting the market growth. Advancements in cold chain logistics are also enabling better transportation of perishable fish products globally.🔍 Sample Copy of the Report @Fish Products Market Drivers: Increasing Health Awareness is Driving ConsumptionOne of the major drivers for the fish products market is the increasing focus on health and nutrition among consumers globally. Fish is considered a very healthy food and is high in protein and Omega-3 fatty acids. Regular consumption of fish and fish products is linked to various health benefits like reducing the risk of heart diseases, improving brain and eye health, promoting weight loss etc. With growing health consciousness, more people are incorporating fish into their diets and turning to fish products like canned/pouched tuna, salmon, sardines etc as convenient snack and meal options. The health halo around fish means its demand remains robust even during economic downturns when consumers focus more on preventive healthcare through nutrition.Fish Products Market Opportunity: Growth of Aquaculture and Fish FarmingRising Demand Drives Investments in Controlled Fish BreedingOne major opportunity area for players in the fish products market is the rising popularity and production volumes associated with aquaculture and fish farming. With certain wild fish stocks under severe pressure, stakeholders are looking at aquaculture as a commercially viable way to meet demand growth. Many countries and companies are ramping up investments in setting up recirculating aquaculture systems and offshore cages for controlled breeding of popular finfish and shellfish varieties. As such aquaculture gains scale and efficiency over time, it could emerge as a major sustainable supply channel complementing capture fisheries. The development promises more uniform yields and helps insulate the industry from external supply chain disruptions involving wild-caught varieties.Fish Products Market Trends: Emphasis on Traceability and Transparency in Supply ChainsConsumers Demand Clarity around Sustainability and Quality ClaimsA key trend in the fish products market is mounting pressure on companies to enhance traceability, transparency and accountability within their supply chains. Today's informed consumers closely scrutinize the sourcing practices of food brands and retailers. They want visibility into aspects like fish origins, catching/farming methods, environmental compliance of suppliers etc. to make choices aligned with their values. Providing traceability using blockchain and other technologies helps restore consumer confidence amid past instances of fraudulent labelling. It also enables sustainability differentiations like 'dolphin-safe' tuna. The trend underscores the need for standardized certifications and responsible supply chain management. Top Companies Featured in This Report:★ FMC Corporation★ Corpesca S.A.★ TripleNine Group A/S★ Colpex International★ FF Skagen A/S★ Pesquera Diamante S.A.★ Marvesa Holding N.V★ TASA★ American Marine Ingredients★ Croda Inc.★ GC Rieber Oils★ Pelagia. About UsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. 