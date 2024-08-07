Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cancer clinical decision tools market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.45 billion in 2023 to $0.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, increasing complexity of cancer treatment, rising demand for personalized medicine, growing adoption of value-based healthcare, increasing availability of cancer data, and government support for cancer research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cancer clinical decision tools market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global aging population, patient engagement and shared decision-making, patient-centric care, clinical research and evidence-based medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market

Growing healthcare IT adoption is expected to drive the cancer clinical decision tools market. Healthcare IT adoption refers to the integration and utilization of information technology solutions in the healthcare sector. Healthcare institutions are strategically investing in information technology, including electronic health records (EHRs) and clinical decision support systems (CDSS), to optimize patient care by seamlessly integrating real-time patient data, treatment guidelines, and alerts for potential issues, thereby enhancing cancer treatment outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cancer clinical decision tools market include McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Elsevier B.V., Macmillan Publishers Limited.

Major companies operating in the cancer clinical decision tools market are exploring innovative products such as the BenchMark Ultra Plus tissue staining system to gain a competitive advantage. The BenchMark Ultra Plus system optimizes tissue staining for faster and more accurate pathology results.

Segments:

1) By Type: Risk Assessment Tool (RAT), Qcancer

2) By End-User: Hospital, Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cancer clinical decision tools market in 2023. The regions covered in the cancer clinical decision tools market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Definition

Cancer clinical decision tools refer to the tools that are developed to help medical practitioners identify suspected cancer signs and symptoms and treat patients effectively. These tools aid in clinical decision-making by assisting GPs in deciding whether to refer or seek additional diagnostic testing in patients suspected of having cancer.

Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cancer clinical decision tools market size, cancer clinical decision tools market drivers and trends, cancer clinical decision tools market major players, cancer clinical decision tools competitors' revenues, cancer clinical decision tools market positioning, and cancer clinical decision tools market growth across geographies. The cancer clinical decision tools market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

