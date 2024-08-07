Unified Communications Conference Europe 2024: Harnessing Unified Communications For A Smarter Workforce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unified Communications Europe 2024 is thrilled to announce an exciting track focused on "Harnessing Unified Communications for a Smarter Workforce".

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Unified Communications Conference Europe 2024 is thrilled to announce an exciting track focused on "Harnessing Unified Communications for a Smarter Workforce," featuring a distinguished lineup of speakers and forward-thinking agenda points. This track will explore how unified communications (UC) can transform the modern workplace, enhancing collaboration, productivity, and efficiency.Why This Track is Essential TodayIn today's dynamic and increasingly remote work environment, the ability to seamlessly communicate and collaborate is more critical than ever. Unified communications integrate various communication tools and platforms into a single, cohesive system, enabling smarter and more efficient workflows. As businesses strive to adapt to new ways of working, UC solutions are at the forefront of driving digital transformation and fostering a more connected and agile workforce.Key Highlights and SpeakersPresentation: Hybrid Working Technologies: Digital Experiences in a Modern WorkplaceSpeaker: Thomas Zuliani - Global CISO at Arla FoodsDiscover the latest technological applications being utilised in the workplace to deliver better and more efficient digital experiences.Panel: The Future of Workplace CollaborationPanelists: Joy Wong - Head of Transformation Technology & Operations Productivity & Value Capture Office at Standard CharteredMarcel Verkaik - Product Owner Unified Communications at ABN AMRO BankNikolaos Theodoridis - Senior Associate, Unified Communications (UC) Specialist at PfizerTanya Miller - Director of Zalando Workplace at Zalando SEThis session will discuss how organisations are implementing and maintaining integrated meeting rooms, designed to deliver a seamless experience to encourage collaboration in a hybrid workforce.Presentation: The Triple Helix of Tech and Data: Converging AI, Cybersecurity, and Inclusion for a Safer TomorrowSpeaker: Naina Bhattacharya - Global CISO at DanoneThis talk looks at examples where AI could be built more secure and more inclusive and shares tips and tricks to build better.Panel: Future Evolution of Video ConferencingPanelists: Neil Muir - Head of Unified Communications at University of YorkZhilla Noorbakhsh - Global IT Lead at INGThis session will delve into working with your human talent: recognizing that certain tasks are best suited for automation, while others benefit from human expertise.Presentation: One Voice, Less Noise: Simplifying Communication with a Single Professional IdentitySpeaker: Neil Muir - Head of Unified Communications at University of YorkThis talk will answer, What are the developments in workplace identity and access management? How can companies centralize their communications management and resources? How does the utilization of a SIP framework result in a more efficient workflow? How does SIP support ethical communication practice on a global scale, i.e. SEC, FINRA & GDPR?About the Unified Communications Conference Europe 2024 2024The Unified Communications Conference Europe 2024 brings together industry leaders, tech professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators to discuss and shape the future of the telecommunication industry. With a focus on emerging technologies, sustainable development, and inclusive growth, the event provides a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaborative action.This event is part of the TechEx event series. One ticket provides access to 8 co-located events, including Edge Computing Expo, IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, Digital Transformation Week, Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, Unified Communications Conference, Data Centres Congress, and the Intelligent Automation Conference. Join over 7,000 attendees, connect with 150 speakers, and chat with over 200 exhibitors.For more information and to register , please visit

