Sumeet Raghavan Delights Team 'Wagle Ki Duniya'; Makes French Toast, Omelette, Burger On Set

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Sumeet Raghavan has delighted his 'Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' co-stars and crew members with his skills and treated them to impromptu dishes.

Sumeet, who essays the character of Rajesh Wagle has been a favourite both with his fans as well as his fellow actors and crew on the sets.

He has set up an induction stove in his makeup room, and when the mood strikes or the cast has cravings, he steps up to cook for them.

Speaking about the same, Sumeet commented: "You can always find a kitchen setup on my makeup table. I genuinely enjoy cooking for my friends and colleagues, it's a way to share some warmth and fun. Most of the time, my cooking is a hit, though I'll admit there have been a few rare misses."

"Pariva Pranati, Chinmayee Salvi, Bharati Achrekar, Harshad, and others often put in their requests. From French toast and omelettes to burgers, I whip up whatever the mood calls for. It's a joy to see their reactions and just have a little fun time off between the shoot," he added.

The show revolves around the quintessential middle-class family, offering a heartwarming blend of emotional situations and relatable life lessons.

'Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' airs on Sony SAB.

On the work front, Sumeet is known for the portrayal of young Sudama in 'Mahabharat', besides in 'Hudd Kar Di', 'Rishtey', Dr Rajat in 'Sanjivani - A Medical Boon'.

He essayed the character of Dr Sahil in the cult sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', which featured Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar in the lead.

Sumeet has also featured in TV shows like 'Resham Dankh', 'Ghar Ki Baat Hai', 'Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo', 'Badi Door Se Aaye Hain', 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', and 'Pushpa Impossible'.