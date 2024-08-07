Intelligent Automation Conference Europe 2024: Enhancing Productivity And Efficiency Through Human-IA Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Intelligent Automation Conference 2024 is excited to announce a compelling track focused on "Productivity and Efficiency with Human-IA Collaboration," featuring an esteemed lineup of speakers and groundbreaking agenda points. This track will explore the transformative potential of integrating human intelligence with artificial intelligence (IA) to drive productivity and efficiency across various sectors.Why This Track is Essential TodayIn an era defined by rapid technological advancements, the symbiotic relationship between human intelligence and artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and workplaces. The ongoing evolution of IA tools is enhancing human capabilities, leading to unprecedented levels of productivity and efficiency. As businesses seek to navigate complex global challenges, including economic volatility and labor shortages, harnessing the power of human-IA collaboration has become crucial. This track will address the latest trends, best practices, and future directions in this transformative field.Key Highlights and SpeakersPresentation: Dynamic duos: GenAI and human experts in enhancing specialized task automationSpeaker: Kemal Tugrul Yesilbek - Technical Lead, CISO Data Science at ABN AMROKemal will provide some real-life examples of how our team at ABN AMRO Bank effectively combines a GenAI and human approach to task automation, providing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions.Panel: Human-centred intelligent automationPanelists: Kitti Noemi Nemeth - Platform and Analytics Lead at PostNLAhmet Hasanbeseoglu - Global Director for IT for Supply Chain, Operations, Manufacturing, Finance and HR at JDE Peet'sNav Nair - Senior Director Commercial Analytics EMEA at NikeTed Oliekan - Chief Data Officer Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness Center at Erasmus MCThis session will discuss the importance of team culture, skill sets, and thought processes when it comes to achieving successful digital transformation within the business.Presentation: Leveraging standardized platforms for seamless AI integration: Enhancing business processes and sales efficiencySpeaker: Marinus den Breejen - Chief Architect at Nationale-Nederlanden InternationalThis approach facilitates the seamless integration of advanced AI capabilities into existing workflows, driving productivity and efficiency in service management and sales. Key topics include the automation of call summarization and the generation of actionable insights for cross selling.Panel: Collaborative Automation: Critical steps to create an automation roadmapPanelists: Julia Kuzmicheva - Analytics Lead, Digital Centre of Excellence at Mondelēz InternationalKhagesh Batra - Head of Data Science at The Adecco GroupThis session will delve into working with your human talent: recognizing that certain tasks are best suited for automation, while others benefit from human expertise.And many more!About the Intelligent Automation Conference Europe 2024The Intelligent Automation Conference Europe 2024 brings together industry leaders, tech professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators to discuss and shape the future of the automation industry. With a focus on emerging technologies, sustainable development, and inclusive growth, the event provides a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaborative action.This event is part of the TechEx event series. One ticket provides access to 8 co-located events, including Edge Computing Expo, IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, Digital Transformation Week, Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, Unified Communications Conference, Data Centres Congress, and the Intelligent Automation Conference. Join over 7,000 attendees, connect with 150 speakers, and chat with over 200 exhibitors.For more information and to register , please visit

