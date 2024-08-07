Natasa Stankovic Spends Quality Time With Son Agastya; Shares Super Cute Pictures [PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic has recently been in the spotlight following her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The actress-model has relocated to her native Serbia with her son, Agastya, and frequently posts updates on social media. Her latest photos, capturing precious moments with her son, have quickly gone viral.

On Instagram, Natasa posted images showcasing her tattoo and a of her and Agastya feeding ducks, which have garnered significant attention from fans. Recently, she celebrated Agastya's birthday with a Hot Wheels-themed party. She shared a series of photos from the celebration, including one of herself and Agastya in front of a Hot Wheels cake. Other pictures highlighted the event's decorations, and an adorable snap featured Agastya holding a racing flag.

Currently residing in Serbia after her split from Hardik Pandya, Natasa has been adjusting to this new chapter. The couple married in May 2020 and reaffirmed their vows in a combined Hindu and Christian ceremony in February 2023. However, in July 2024, they jointly announced their separation. They described the decision as challenging but felt it was necessary for their mutual well-being.

In their statement, Natasa and Hardik explained that after four years together, they had decided to part ways. They expressed their efforts to make the relationship work and their belief that this was the best course of action for both parties. They emphasized their commitment to co-parenting Agastya, ensuring his happiness and well-being. They also requested privacy during this sensitive period.

