Ready to Ride: Ford and N+ Unleash Bronco and Mustang Inspired E-Bikes

"We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang," said Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager. "These new e-bikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars."

Bronco E-Bike: Built Wild®

with Capability and Performance

The Bronco e-bike, inspired by the rugged performance and design of the Bronco SUV, features a powerful 750W hub-mounted motor that generates 85

Nm of torque. Designed with a T (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) inspired dual suspension system and a comfortable motorcycle-style seat, this e-bike offers a riding experience that mirrors the adventurous spirit of the Bronco.

Key Features:



750W* Hub-Mounted Motor : Provides 85 Nm of torque for unparalleled performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)

Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes : Delivers superior braking performance for enhanced control.

Pirelli Tires and Running Lights : Grippy Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hardwall 27.5" x 2.6" tires and bright lights for improved visibility.

Motorcycle-Inspired Seat : Offers enhanced rider comfort and style Full-Color LCD Panel : Integrated seamlessly into the handlebars, providing real-time information including speed, battery life, and range

The Bronco eBike starts at $4,500 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Area 51.

Mustang E-Bikes: Adrenaline Chasers: this is your Wake-up Call

Marking the Mustang's 60th anniversary, Ford introduces two Mustang bikes.

This pair of ponies bring the celebrated performance-driven design and technology of the Mustang sports car to e-bikes, with handling that mimics the iconic sports car.

Key Features:



750W Hub-Mounted Motors : Both models provide 85 Nm of torque for exceptional performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)

Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes : Ensures maximum safety with robust braking capabilities

Full-Color LCD Panel : Provides real-time information including speed, battery life, and range, inspired by the Mustang's driver display. Limited Edition Availability : The Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition will be available exclusively through Ford dealers in limited quantities.

The Mustang eBike starts at $4,000 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Carbonized Gray Metallic

Ordering for

both eBikes

begins

today at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">ford-bike .com with deliveries expected later this year.