Valens Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Ltd. (NYSE: VLN ), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Our team made solid progress executing against our long-term strategy and capitalizing on growing market demand for our chipsets," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "As a result, our second quarter revenue exceeded our guidance, increasing our confidence in the positive trends we are seeing across the diverse verticals we serve. Our mid- and long-term opportunities remain promising despite short-term industry challenges, including slow inventory digestion in the Audio-Video sector."

"On May 31, 2024, we completed the acquisition of Acroname, our first M&A transaction, expanding our position in the industrial and Audio-Video markets. Importantly, our strong balance sheet provides us with the flexibility to move quickly when opportunities arise. Going forward, we expect this highly selective acquisition strategy to complement our organic growth initiatives.

"We continued to see growing interest in the adoption of our latest USB3 extension technology, the VS6320 chipset. Since its introduction late last year, we have engaged with over 50 customers, that are integrating the chipset into a wide variety of products, as announced at InfoComm International in June. This momentum validates the VS6320's groundbreaking technology and high demand for reliable, streamlined, and affordable connectivity. We expect to start generating revenue from this chipset in the second half of 2024, before ramping up further in 2025.

"The Pro AV market presents a significant growth opportunity for Valens Semiconductor, driven by the latest additions to the portfolio, as well as our legacy products. Our chipset family offers industry-leading and standard-setting solutions to customers in the professional Audio-Video market, as well as in the industrial, machine vision and medical end markets. We believe these combined verticals represent a total addressable market of approximately $1 billion per annum.

"Additionally, we are confident that our innovative technology will position us to take advantage of the large opportunity within the automotive segment, which we estimate will have a total addressable market of $4.5 billion per annum by 2029.

"As we look to the second half of 2024 and beyond, Valens Semiconductor remains committed to capitalizing on the promising opportunities within our target markets. Our innovative, standard-setting, and high-speed connectivity solutions and highly sophisticated chipsets position us to achieve our goals and deliver value for our stakeholders," concluded Ben-Zvi.

Key Business Highlights



Acquired Acroname Inc., a pioneer in advanced automation and control technologies for applications in industrial, Audio-Video, video conferencing rooms, and embedded robotic control systems, for $7.8 million in cash. An additional $1.3 million was transferred to Acroname in consideration for the amount Acroname held in cash at closing. Further, Valens will be obligated to pay the sellers earn out payments of up to $7.2 million, depending on the achievement of certain revenue, EBITDA and cashflow targets in 2024 and 2025, and development of a certain product by June 2026. The acquisition enables Valens to expand its position in the industrial market with a holistic USB-focused offering.

Engaged with over 50 customers for the VS6320, with a wide variety of product launches announced at InfoComm International - the largest professional Audio-Video trade show in North America, including USB extenders, PTZ cameras, video bars, wall plates, docking stations, room appliance controllers, and USB hub switches.

Announced a new suite of products by Good Way Technology, one of the world's leading PC peripheral design and manufacturing companies, based on Valens Semiconductor's VS6320 chipset, compliant with the HDBaseT-USB3 standard. Progressed on several evaluation processes with global automotive OEMs for the VA7000 MIPI A-PHY compliant chipset and are continuing to work with the long list of companies joining the A-PHY ecosystem by designing and developing products based around this technology.

Key Financial Highlights



Second quarter 2024 revenues reached $13.6 million, of which

Acroname contributed $0.4 million, compared to $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

-

Audio-video revenues accounted for approximately 60% of total revenues at $8.1 million, of which Acroname contributed $0.4 million, compared to $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, due to ongoing inventory digestion.

-

Automotive revenues accounted for approximately 40% of total revenues at $5.5 million, compared to $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2023,

due to lower demand from Mercedes-Benz.

GAAP gross margin was 61.4% for the second quarter of 2024 (non-GAAP gross margin was 64.5%). This compared to GAAP gross margin of 61.8% for the second quarter of 2023 (non-GAAP gross margin of 63.1%). GAAP Net Loss was $(8.9) million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $(4.6) million in the second quarter of 2023. On a segment basis, Audio-Video gross margin was 75.4% and automotive gross margin was 40.9% compared to 75.3% and 37.8%, respectively in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA Loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $(5.2) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.8) million in the second quarter of 2023.

Strong balance sheet of $130.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits, and no debt, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $139.8 million on March 31, 2024, with the reduction in cash due to ongoing operational expenses and $7.8 million associated with the acquisition. Inventory balance of $14.1 million on June 30, 2024, of which $2.5 million was from Acroname. Excluding this amount, inventories were $11.6 million, down compared to $12.5 million on March 31, 2024.

Financial Outlook

Disclaimer: Valens Semiconductor does not provide GAAP net profit (loss) guidance as certain elements of net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See the tables below for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

"Looking ahead, we are confident in our growth potential for the medium and long term. As the industry recovers, we are prepared to implement our growth strategy with an even more comprehensive portfolio of solutions, designed to penetrate new markets and sectors," said Guy Nathanzon, CFO of Valens Semiconductor.

"Our third quarter revenues are expected to range between $14.7 million to $15.4 million, of which $1.2 million to $1.4 million is expected to be attributed to Acroname. Gross margin is expected to range between 52.0% and 53.0%, and adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to range between $(6.8) million and $(6.3) million. We have a strong cash position, and in the future, we expect additional, highly selective synergistic M&A deals that align with our long-term growth strategy," concluded Nathanzon.

Conference Call Information

Valens Semiconductor will host a conference call today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) +1 (888) 281-1167 (U.S.), 0 (808) 101-2717 (UK), 03 918 0610 (Israel) or +972 3 918 0610 (all other locations). A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens Semiconductor's website at

Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results . The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking

here . A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens Semiconductor's website shortly after the call concludes.

