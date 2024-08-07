ACM Research Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"I am pleased with our second quarter results. We delivered record revenue, strong profitability and positive cash flow from operations,” said ACM's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Wang.“We are benefiting from continued investments by our customers, and share gains from our existing and new products. I am also thrilled to announce today our new Panel Electrochemical Plating (Ultra ECP ap-p) tool, which we believe positions ACM to participate in the growing demand for AI solutions. Our proprietary horizontal plating enables advanced packaging with sub-micron features on square panels, which is especially applicable to GPUs and high-density high bandwidth memory (HBM). We are also making good progress with our global development activities, and we recently entered into an agreement to purchase a R&D facility with a clean room in Oregon, to expand our U.S. footprint to help accelerate our new customer initiatives.” Dr. Wang continued, "We have raised our 2024 revenue outlook to reflect continued investments by our customers, market share gains, and strong product cycles for the second half of the year. We have also taken the opportunity to raise our long-term revenue target to $3 billion based on increased confidence in our new product cycles and our international opportunities.”

Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except EPS) Revenue $ 202,480 $ 144,577 $ 202,480 $ 144,577 Gross margin 47.8 % 47.5 % 48.2 % 47.6 % Income from operations $ 37,593 $ 30,430 $ 51,935 $ 32,447 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 24,210 $ 26,825 $ 37,521 $ 31,297 Basic EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.45 $ 0.60 $ 0.52 Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.55 $ 0.48





Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except EPS) Revenue $ 354,671 $ 218,833 $ 354,671 $ 218,833 Gross margin 49.6 % 49.6 % 50.0 % 49.8 % Income from operations $ 62,825 $ 39,292 $ 91,736 $ 43,377 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 41,643 $ 33,970 $ 72,118 $ 41,164 Basic EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 1.17 $ 0.69 Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 1.07 $ 0.63





(1) Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share, also exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments.





Outlook

ACM is increasing its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024 to a range of $695 million to $735 million from the prior range of $650 million to $725 million. This expectation is based on ACM management's current assessment of the continuing impact from international trade policy, together with various expected spending scenarios of key customers, supply chain constraints, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, among other factors.

Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements



Shipments. Total shipments in the second quarter of 2024 were $202.5 million, up 32% from the second quarter of 2023. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.

Introduced New Panel ECP Plating Tool to Strengthen FOPLP Portfolio. ACM introduced its new Panel Electrochemical Plating (Ultra ECP ap-p) tool designed for fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP). This new tool employs a horizontal plating approach and integrates ACM's proprietary multi-anode technology, achieving uniformity and precision across the entire panel.

Entered FOPLP Market with Introduction of Ultra C vac-p Flux Cleaning Tool for Chiplets. ACM announced the Ultra C vac-p flux cleaning tool for fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP). Utilizing vacuum technology, the new tool efficiently removes flux residues from chiplet structures. ACM also announced it received a purchase order from a new China semiconductor manufacturer which has been shipped to the customer's facility in July.

Received Order from U.S.-based Foundry and Wafer-level packing (WLP) Customer for an advanced packaging tool to be delivered to their U.S. facility in the first half of 2025.

Entered Agreement to Purchase a Clean Room in Hillsboro Oregon. On July 30, 2024, ACM entered into an agreement to purchase a 39,500 square foot facility, including a 5,200 square foot functional clean room. This facility is intended to replace ACM's current Oregon facility and further expand R&D and demonstration capability in the U.S. market. The purchase is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. New General Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Strategy. ACM announced the appointment of Howard Chen as General Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Strategy, effective July 1, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the second quarter of 2024 and comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023.



Revenue was $202.5 million, up 40%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies, partly offset by lower sales of advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares.

Gross margin was 47.8% versus 47.5%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 48.2%% versus 47.6%. Gross margin exceeded ACM's long-term business model range of 40% to 45%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.

Operating expenses were $59.2 million, an increase of 55%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 29.2% from 26.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $45.6 million, up 25.7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 22.5% from 25.1%.

Operating income was $37.6 million, compared to $30.4 million. Operating margin was 18.6% compared to 21.0%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $51.9 million, compared to $32.4 million. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 25.6% compared to 22.4%.

Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments was $1.0 million, compared to $(2.5) million. Unrealized gain (loss) reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM's principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., in short-term investments. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.

Income tax expense was $9.3 million, compared to $7.6 million.

Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $24.2 million, compared to $26.8 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain on short-term investments, was $37.5 million, compared to $31.3 million.

Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $0.35, compared to $0.41. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain on short-term investments, was $0.55, compared to $0.48. Cash and cash equivalents, plus restricted cash and short-term and long-term time deposits were $366.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $288.3 million at March 31, 2024.



Conference Call Details

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM's operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, which ACM also believes are not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under“Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.

While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“plans,”“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management's current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, Track and PECVD, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. ULTRA C and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without TM symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,031 $ 182,090 Restricted cash 881 1,083 Short-term time deposits 27,183 80,524 Short-term investment 19,597 21,312 Accounts receivable, net 293,499 283,186 Other receivables 53,694 40,065 Inventories, net 602,927 545,395 Advances to related party 2,756 2,432 Prepaid expenses 18,594 20,023 Total current assets 1,343,162 1,176,110 Property, plant and equipment, net 228,731 201,848 Land use right, net 8,225 8,367 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,252 7,026 Intangible assets, net 2,836 2,538 Long-term time deposits 14,656 40,818 Deferred tax assets 20,898 20,271 Long-term investments 31,898 27,880 Other long-term assets 10,917 6,050 Total assets $ 1,667,575 $ 1,490,908 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 54,439 $ 31,335 Current portion of long-term borrowings 19,671 6,783 Related party accounts payable 18,012 11,407 Accounts payable 142,418 141,814 Advances from customers 205,609 181,368 Deferred revenue 5,279 3,687 Income taxes payable 11,136 6,401 FIN-48 payable 12,093 12,149 Other payables and accrued expenses 114,940 102,951 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,573 2,764 Total current liabilities 586,170 500,659 Long-term borrowings 70,833 53,952 Long-term operating lease liability 3,679 4,262 Other long-term liabilities 5,505 5,873 Total liabilities 666,187 564,746 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders' equity: Class A Common stock 6 6 Class B Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 659,462 629,845 Retained earnings 198,470 156,827 Statutory surplus reserve 30,060 30,060 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,830 ) (49,349 ) Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders' equity 833,169 767,390 Non-controlling interests 168,219 158,772 Total equity 1,001,388 926,162 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,667,575 $ 1,490,908





ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ( In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 202,480 $ 144,577 $ 354,671 $ 218,833 Cost of revenue 105,696 75,938 178,766 110,208 Gross profit 96,784 68,639 175,905 108,625 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 17,135 11,439 31,308 20,776 Research and development 25,968 20,064 49,886 34,093 General and administrative 16,088 6,706 31,886 14,464 Total operating expenses 59,191 38,209 113,080 69,333 Income from operations 37,593 30,430 62,825 39,292 Interest income 2,381 2,346 4,155 4,131 Interest expense (932 ) (649 ) (1,715 ) (1,344 ) Realized gain from sale of short-term investments - 3,919 273 7,913 Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments 1,031 (2,455 ) (1,564 ) (3,109 ) Other income (expense), net 1,357 3,724 4,437 2,306 Gain (loss) from equity method investments (695 ) 3,920 (1,215 ) 3,888 Income before income taxes 40,735 41,235 67,196 53,077 Income tax expense (9,336 ) (7,638 ) (13,705 ) (10,517 ) Net income 31,399 33,597 53,491 42,560 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 7,189 6,772 11,848 8,590 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 24,210 $ 26,825 $ 41,643 $ 33,970 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income 31,399 33,597 53,491 42,560 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 116 (35,269 ) (6,713 ) (25,846 ) Comprehensive Income 31,515 (1,672 ) 46,778 16,714 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 7,210 652 10,616 4,114 Comprehensive income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 24,305 $ (2,324 ) $ 36,162 $ 12,600 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.45 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.61 $ 0.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts: Basic 62,178,369 59,898,149 61,772,776 59,817,903 Diluted 67,057,846 64,929,638 66,520,706 64,968,900





ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Total Revenue by Product Category and by Region



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ($ in thousand) Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment $ 153,221 $ 112,528 $ 262,691 $ 149,142 ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies 38,962 19,117 64,762 45,715 Advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares 10,297 12,932 27,218 23,976 Total Revenue By Product Category $ 202,480 $ 144,577 $ 354,671 $ 218,833





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mainland China $ 196,835 $ 134,767 $ 348,970 $ 207,226 Other Regions 5,645 9,810 5,701 11,607 Total Revenue By Region $ 202,480 $ 144,577 $ 354,671 $ 218,833



ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As described under“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (“SBC”) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments. The following tables reconcile gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Actual

(GAAP) SBC Other non-

operating adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Actual

(GAAP) SBC Other non-

operating

adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) (In thousands) Revenue $ 202,480 $ - $ - $ 202,480 $ 144,577 $ - $ - $ 144,577 Cost of revenue (105,696 ) (792 ) - (104,904 ) (75,938 ) (125 ) - (75,813 ) Gross profit 96,784 (792 ) - 97,576 68,639 (125 ) - 68,764 Gross margin 47.8 % 0.4 % - 48.2 % 47.5 % 0.1 % - 47.6 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (17,135 ) (3,024 ) - (14,111 ) (11,439 ) (431 ) - (11,008 ) Research and development (25,968 ) (4,206 ) - (21,762 ) (20,064 ) (709 ) - (19,355 ) General and administrative (16,088 ) (6,320 ) - (9,768 ) (6,706 ) (752 ) - (5,954 ) Total operating expenses (59,191 ) (13,550 ) - (45,641 ) (38,209 ) (1,892 ) - (36,317 ) Income (loss) from operations $ 37,593 $ (14,342 ) $ - $ 51,935 $ 30,430 $ (2,017 ) $ - $ 32,447 Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments 1,031 - 1,031 - (2,455 ) - (2,455 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 24,210 $ (14,342 ) $ 1,031 $ 37,521 $ 26,825 $ (2,017 ) $ (2,455 ) $ 31,297 Basic EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.45 $ 0.52 Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 0.48





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Actual

(GAAP) SBC Other non-

operating

adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Actual

(GAAP) SBC Other non-

operating

adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) (In thousands) Revenue $ 354,671 $ - $ - $ 354,671 $ 218,833 $ - $ - $ 218,833 Cost of revenue (178,766 ) (1,573 ) - (177,193 ) (110,208 ) (250 ) - (109,958 ) Gross profit 175,905 (1,573 ) - 177,478 108,625 (250 ) - 108,875 Gross margin 49.6 % 0.4 % - 50.0 % 49.6 % 0.1 % - 49.8 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (31,308 ) (6,051 ) - (25,257 ) (20,776 ) (862 ) - (19,914 ) Research and development (49,886 ) (8,709 ) - (41,177 ) (34,093 ) (1,410 ) - (32,683 ) General and administrative (31,886 ) (12,578 ) - (19,308 ) (14,464 ) (1,563 ) - (12,901 ) Total operating expenses (113,080 ) (27,338 ) - (85,742 ) (69,333 ) (3,835 ) - (65,498 ) Income (loss) from operations $ 62,825 $ (28,911 ) $ - $ 91,736 $ 39,292 $ (4,085 ) $ - $ 43,377 Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments (1,564 ) - (1,564 ) - (3,109 ) - (3,109 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 41,643 $ (28,911 ) $ (1,564 ) $ 72,118 $ 33,970 $ (4,085 ) $ (3,109 ) $ 41,164 Basic EPS $ 0.67 $ 1.17 $ 0.57 $ 0.69 Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 1.07 $ 0.52 $ 0.63