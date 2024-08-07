El Pollo Loco Celebrates Winning USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award For Best Quick, Healthy Food With A Limited-Time Offer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Loco Rewards members get $2 off any Double-Chopped Salad for a limited time when they use promo code WINNER in-app or at elpolloloco.com

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you're a busy parent looking for a quick, delicious, family-friendly meal that isn't fried, an looking for extra protein, or someone who just wants to eat something tasty and flavorful at a reasonable price, El Pollo Loco has your back. The Southern California-based company is extending a special offer to customers who helped score this year's win of USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Quick, Healthy Food. Now through August 31st, Loco Reward members get $2 off any Double Chopped Salad when they use promo code WINNER in-app or online at . El Pollo Loco is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its flavorful, affordable, and better-for-you food.



“The votes are in, and it's an honor to have won the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Quick, Healthy Food,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer for El Pollo Loco.“This win is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with delicious, better-for-you options. We're excited to share this special offer with our customers as a token of our gratitude for their support.”

USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards is an annual award recognizing the top Quick Service Restaurants and companies. Experts select the top food items and chains in categories, and readers of USA Today vote to choose the winners.

For your convenience, you can order your food online for pickup or delivery through or the Loco Rewards app . By signing up for Loco Rewards , you can earn points with every El Pollo Loco order, which you can redeem for various rewards, including free food. Start saving and earning today by visiting the Loco Rewards page on our website .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

