Sampo Plc: Publication Of Prospectus And Offer Document For The Exchange Offer To The Shareholders Of Topdanmark

SAMPO PLC: PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS AND OFFER DOCUMENT FOR THE EXCHANGE OFFER TO THE OF TOPDANMARK Today, Sampo plc (“ Sampo ”) has published the offer document (the“ Offer Document ”) and Prospectus (as defined below) for the recommended best and final public exchange offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Topdanmark A/S (“ Topdanmark ”) not already owned by Sampo (the“ Offer ”), announced on 17 June 2024. The documents and the acceptance forms are, subject to certain restrictions, available at . The offer period will begin on 9 August 2024 at 00:01 (CEST) and continue until 9 September 2024 at 23:59 (CEST) (the“ Offer Period ”). The preliminary result of the Offer will be published no later than 24 hours after expiry of the Offer Period and the final result of the Offer is expected to be published on or around 16 September 2024 (subject to extension of the Offer Period and assuming no withdrawal by Sampo in accordance with the terms of the Offer).

Offer Highlights

Sampo offers the other shareholders of Topdanmark 1.25 new A shares in Sampo as share consideration for each share in Topdanmark validly tendered in the Offer, representing a premium of approximately 27 per cent to the closing price of the Topdanmark share on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 14 June 2024.

The Board of Directors of Topdanmark, represented by the non-conflicted members thereof, has unanimously resolved that it will, subject to its fiduciary duties, recommend the shareholders of Topdanmark to accept the Offer.

The received irrevocable commitments and support statements together with Sampo's ownership in Topdanmark represent 57.2 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in Topdanmark (excluding treasury shares).

The planned combination following completion of the Offer is expected to generate significant potential synergies, with a total annual pre-tax run-rate cost and revenue synergies expected to amount to approximately EUR 95 million, representing DKK 11.6 per acquired Topdanmark share post-tax.

The Offer represents a value per Topdanmark share of DKK 366.38 and a premium of approximately 27 per cent to the closing price of the Topdanmark share on Nasdaq Copenhagen of DKK 289.60 on 14 June 2024.

The authorisation for the Board of Directors of Sampo to issue the A shares in Sampo as share consideration was approved by the shareholders of Sampo at an extraordinary general meeting held on 9 July 2024.

Completion of the Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, including Sampo gaining control of shares representing more than 90 per cent of the outstanding shares and voting rights in Topdanmark, excluding any shares held in treasury by Topdanmark.

Following Sampo's receipt of the authorisation for a foreign direct investment pursuant to the Danish Investment Screening Act from the Danish Business Authority on 8 July 2024, all regulatory approvals upon which the Offer would otherwise have been conditioned have been obtained. A secondary listing of the Sampo A shares will be sought on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with the completion of the Offer. Sampo will continue to have its A shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and its Swedish Depository Receipts listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Offer Timetable The following timetable sets forth certain key dates relating to the Offer, provided that the Offer Period has not been extended in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer:

9 August 2024 at 00:01 (CEST) Commencement of the Offer Period Without undue delay after publication of the Offer Document Publication of the statement of the Board of Directors of Topdanmark, including the board recommendation, as regards the Offer 9 September 2024 at 23:59 (CEST) Expected expiration of the Offer Period (subject to extension of the Offer Period and assuming no withdrawal by Sampo in accordance with the terms of the Offer) 10 September 2024 (no later than 23.59 (CEST)) Expected publication of the preliminary results of the Offer (or, alternatively, the latest announcement of an extension of the Offer Period or withdrawal of the Offer) 16 September 2024 Expected announcement of the final result of the Offer On or about 17 September 2024 Trading in the Sampo offer shares commences on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki On or about 18 September 2024 First day of trading and official listing of the Sampo shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen 19 September 2024 Expected day for settlement of the Offer by way of exchange of Topdanmark shares for new Sampo A shares to accepting Topdanmark shareholders pursuant to the terms of the Offer (subject to change)



Reference is also made to the information about the Offer Period and extensions hereof as described in the Offer Document.



Acceptance

The Offer may be accepted by Topdanmark shareholders subject to the terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document. Acceptance of the Offer by ordinary Topdanmark shareholders must be received by Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland (“ Nordea ”) through the respective Topdanmark shareholder's own account holding institution or otherwise as set out in the Offer Document prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. Topdanmark shareholders wishing to accept the Offer are requested to accept the Offer online via their account holding institution's web bank solution or use the acceptance forms, attached to the Offer Document and, subject to certain restrictions, available on Sampo's website at . Topdanmark shareholders who hold their Topdanmark shares through Topdanmark's inscription system, who want to accept the Offer must submit the acceptance form to Topdanmark in due time to allow Topdanmark to process and communicate the acceptance to Nordea prior to the expiry of the Offer Period, as further detailed in the Offer Document.

Ordinary Topdanmark shareholders are requested to note that acceptance of the Offer must be notified to the Topdanmark shareholder's own account holding institution in due time to allow the account holding institution to process and communicate the acceptance to Nordea prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. The deadline for notification of acceptance to the account holding institution will depend upon each Topdanmark shareholder's agreement with its account holding institution and the rules and procedures of the relevant account holding institution and may be earlier than the last day of the Offer Period.

The Topdanmark inscription shareholders must submit the acceptance form to Topdanmark in due time to allow Topdanmark to process and communicate the acceptance to Nordea prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. The deadline for Topdanmark's receipt of the acceptance form may be earlier than the last day of the Offer Period and will be informed by Topdanmark separately.

Prospectus

In addition, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a prospectus containing a description of the Offer, its impact on Sampo and Topdanmark and certain other relevant information (the“ Prospectus ”). The Prospectus has been prepared for the offering of Sampo A shares to the shareholders of Topdanmark as share consideration in the Offer and admission to trading and official listing of the Sampo A shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with the completion of the Offer.

The Prospectus and the Finnish, Danish and Swedish language translations of the prospectus summary as well as the Offer Document containing full terms and conditions of the Offer will, subject to certain restrictions, be available on or about 7 August 2024 on Sampo's website at , at its registered office at Fabianinkatu 27, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland and at Nasdaq Helsinki at Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland.

Advisors

Sampo is being advised by Goldman Sachs International as lead financial advisor, by Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as financial advisor, by Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as legal advisors, and by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP with respect to U.S. law.

SAMPO PLC

Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Media:

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031

More information about the public exchange offer is available at .



Information on Topdanmark and Sampo in brief

Topdanmark is one of the largest Danish P&C insurers with a market share of 15 per cent of the Danish P&C insurance market. The company focuses on the private and SME markets, with 500,000 private customers to which it offers a full range of insurance products, with its main products being motor, home, and contents insurance. In regard to SMEs, Topdanmark serves approximately 120,000 Danish small and medium-sized enterprises and agricultural customers.

Topdanmark reported profit after taxes of DKK 1,051 million for 2023. The consolidated profit before taxes in Sampo's profit and loss account totalled EUR 162 million in 2023. Topdanmark's combined ratio for 2023 was 85.0 per cent in Sampo's consolidated figures.

Sampo Group is a leading P&C insurer in the Nordic region, and the only insurer to offer services across all Nordic countries, customer segments and products. The Group is also a major operator in the growing digital P&C insurance market in the UK.

Sampo Group's annual gross written premiums and brokerage income totalled EUR 8,870 million and the profit before taxes amounted to EUR 1,481 million in 2023. The Group's combined ratio for the full-year 2023 was 84.6 per cent.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes“forward-looking statements.” These statements may not be based on historical facts but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words“aims,”“anticipates,”“assumes,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“should,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions as they relate to Sampo, Topdanmark or the Offer identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. Forward-looking statements are set forth in a number of places in this release, including wherever this release includes information on the future results, plans and expectations with regard to, following completion of the Offer, the combined group's business, including its strategic plans and plans on growth and profitability, and the general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Shareholders should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of, following completion of the Offer, the combined group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither Sampo nor Topdanmark, nor any of their respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

