Protection Against Fake Webshops - AV-Comparatives Reveals Findings In Comprehensive Test Of Cybersecurity Solutions

AV-Comparatives conducted an extensive study on 35 cybersecurity solutions to measure if and how good they protect against fake webshops.

- Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives:INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AV-Comparatives conducted an extensive study on 35 cybersecurity solutions to measure if and how good they protect against fake webshops , a rising threat in online commerce.Online consumers face significant risk when inadvertently accessing fake webshops, which are often designed with a high degree of sophistication to mimic legitimate e-commerce platforms closely. Besides the critical threat of financial loss, an equally concerning risk is the potential to make purchases under the pretence of genuine transactions, only to find that ordered goods are never delivered.In its most recent evaluation round, AV-C meticulously tested the following 35 cybersecurity products protection users against fake webshops.Adaware Privacy StandardAvast Premium SecurityAVG Internet SecurityAvira Internet SecurityBitdefender Total SecurityComodo Internet Security ProDr Security SpaceEmsisoft Anti-Malware HomeeScan Total Security SuiteESET Home Security EssentialFake-Shop DetectorF-Secure TotalG Data Total SecurityGoogle ChromeK7 Total SecurityKaspersky StandardMalwarebytes PremiumMcAfee Total ProtectionMetaCert Internet SecurityMicrosoft Defender Browser ProtectionNetcraft ExtensionNordVPN Threat Protection ProNorton 360 DeluxePanda Dome EssentialQuick Heal Internet SecuritySafeDNS HomeSophos Home PremiumTotal Defense Premium Internet SecurityTotalAV Antivirus ProTrend Micro Internet SecurityTrusted Shops ExtensionVIPRE Advanced SecurityWebroot Internet Security PlusWOT: Website Security & Safety CheckerZoneAlarm Extreme Security NextGenResults:Only a few products provided a satisfactory level of protection, with many relying mainly on blacklists. Specialized products like the Fake-Shop Detector, which use machine learning, performed significantly better.Analysis:The findings underscore the necessity of not solely relying on security products but adopting a multi-layered approach including regular updates, awareness, and cautious behaviour. The report also suggests that design similarities among fake shop websites could be an indicator of common operational tactics.Recommendations:Users are advised to be vigilant about unusually low prices, confirm site security through SSL certificates, and check domain information. It is also recommended to use secure payment methods and stay updated with the latest in scamming techniques.This backdrop underscores the paramount importance of deploying cybersecurity measures capable of robust protection against such deceptive practices. The spectrum of solutions AV-Comparatives assessed includes internet security software, browser extensions, and specialised web filters. These technologies leverage advanced heuristic analysis, web reputation services, and real-time fraud detection mechanisms to proactively safeguard users from potentially malicious online entities. The utility of such tools extends beyond mere protection, instilling a sense of security and confidence amongst users navigating the digital marketplace.The report meticulously details our methodology and findings, presenting an unambiguous evaluation of each product's effectiveness in identifying threats posed by fake webshops. Through our rigorous assessment, AV-Comparatives aims to furnish consumers, notably IT managers and CISOs within organizations as well as consumers, with the critical insights necessary to make informed decisions regarding their cybersecurity posture. By delineating the capabilities and limitations of current cybersecurity products, AV-Comparatives reports serve as an indispensable resource for those seeking to fortify their defense against the ever-present threat of fraud and data theft in the digital age.For more details, klick here: HTML/ PDFPeter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives:"Testing cybersecurity tools against fake webshops is crucial. These fake shops are growing in number and getting smarter, posing a major risk to both companies and the public. It's essential to pinpoint which security solutions effectively block these dangers to keep online transactions safe and protect personal financial information. At AV-Comparatives, we dedicate ourselves to uncovering these answers through detailed, unbiased evaluation, offering IT leaders the necessary intelligence to build powerful protection against online scams"For journalists and members of the media seeking in-depth insights into these results, we invite you to access the detailed findings on our website.Should you require further clarification or wish to delve deeper into our testing methodologies, we encourage you to reach out via email. Our team is readily available for discussions or to arrange a call, ensuring you have everything you need for your reporting.About AV-Comparatives: For more than 20 years, AV-Comparatives has served as the premier independent testing institute for enterprise cybersecurity solutions. Our detailed, reliable evaluations and reports are the cornerstone for IT managers and CISOs worldwide in making informed decisions about endpoint security solutions. Certified by ISO and trusted by industry partners, our expertise is unparalleled in the field. Our mission is to deliver clear, concise, and comprehensive analyses without superfluous jargon, thereby empowering professionals with the information they need to secure their digital environments effectively. We look forward to continuing to serve as your trusted source for cybersecurity testing and analysis.Report: HTML/ PDFLike all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the report is available universally and for free on

