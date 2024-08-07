Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The neurophysiology devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.5 billion in 2023 to $1.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing demand for early diagnosis, aging population, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The neurophysiology devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, neurological research growth, neurorehabilitation, growing investment in neurophysiology infrastructure, growing demand for cloud-based neurophysiology solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market

Government initiatives for next-generation invasive devices are expected to propel the growth of the growth of the neurophysiology devices and equipment market going forward. Government initiatives refer to specific actions, programs, policies, or projects undertaken by government authorities at various levels (local, regional, national, or international) to address specific issues, achieve certain goals, or create positive changes in society. Several government authorities are initiating various healthcare initiatives to support various aspects of next-generation invasive devices.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the neurophysiology devices and equipment market include Medtronic PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Dr. Langer Medical Gmbh, Natus Medical Incorporated, Inomed Medizintechnik.

Major companies operating in the neurophysiology devices and equipment market are developing innovative products such as Evo sEEG electrodes to drive revenues in the market. The Evo sEEG electrode is a high-definition, minimally invasive thin film electrode designed for the diagnosis and treatment of various neurological conditions.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Electromyography (EMG), Electroencephalography (EEG), Electrocorticography (ECoG), Evoked potential (EP)

2) By Modality: Standalone, Portable

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the neurophysiology devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global neurophysiology devices and equipment market share. The regions covered in the neurophysiology devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Definition

The neurophysiology devices and equipment deal with different functions of the nervous system such as spinal cord and peripheral nerve dysfunction brain alterations and nerve damage.

Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neurophysiology devices and equipment market size , neurophysiology devices and equipment market drivers and trends, neurophysiology devices and equipment market major players, neurophysiology devices and equipment competitors' revenues, neurophysiology devices and equipment market positioning, and neurophysiology devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The neurophysiology devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

